Two Beltex Show and Sales in September

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club is hosting two Show and Sales during September in Ballymena and Omagh.

Existing and new breeders will have the opportunity to buy quality pedigree Beltex which are MV accredited and scrapie monitored at the two events.

The first Show and Sale is being held at Ballymena Livestock Market on Monday, 15 September with 16 sheep entered. The show starts at 17:30 followed by the sale at 18:30.

Judge for the evening is Christopher McCrea. This will be followed by the Omagh Show and Sale on Friday, 26 September in Beatties Pedigree Livestock Centre. Proceeding start in the showring at 18:30, with the sale commencing at 19:30. Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock is judging at Omagh.

The Champion Beltex at the Ballymena Show and Sale 2024 was a shearling ram, Glenview Jackpot pictured with breeder Sean Daly.

Commenting on the upcoming sales, Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill said: “Following the success of our recent Dungannon Premier Show and Export Sale, which was topped at 5,700 guineas for a shearling ram, we are very much looking forward to Ballymena and Omagh. Beltex sheep offer many benefits for both commercial and pedigree breeders. They are known for their exceptional muscling and high meat yield, which helps consistently produce top-quality carcasses that meet market demands. We hope to welcome many new and existing breeders at our next events.”

Catalogues for both events will be available on the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Facebook.