Two elite Aberdeen-Angus herds join forces for a Centenary Sale

A selection of top black and red Aberdeen-Angus bloodlines has been catalogued for the Liss/Lisduff Centenary Sale

The Liss and Lisduff herds are synonymous with the highest standards of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeding in Ireland.

Owned by brothers, John and Leo McEnroe respectively, they have joined forces to host a ‘Centenary Sale’ on Saturday August 9th.

John explained: “The event has been organised to mark the centenary of our grandfather purchasing the original farm, here at Liss, Oldcastle in Co Meath.

“As a family we have been investing in top Aberdeen-Angus bloodlines for many years. The sale will provide us with an opportunity to showcase the very best of what the Liss and Lisduff herds have to offer at the present time.”

The McEnroe family has been closely associated with the highest standards of Pedigree Aberdeen Angus breeding since 1953.

But the sale is only part of the story in terms of what has been organised for the centenary event.

Leo McEnroe further explained: “On the day before the sale, John and I will be hosting a joint open day with visitors having the opportunity to visit both the Liss and Lisduff herds.

“The event kicks-off with me in the morning, with visitors then travelling to John’s farm where they will enjoy lunch and the chance to view the cows, bulls and young stock that make up the Liss herd.

“A group of European visitors have already confirmed their attendance on the day. However, all visitors will be made more than welcome as they avail of a unique opportunity to view a selection of elite Aberdeen-Angus pedigrees.”

The Liss herd comprises of over 100 cows. The equivalent number for the Lisduff herd is 160 cows of which 60 are fully certified ‘Red Angus’.

He continued: “The timing of the Centenary event has been specifically selected to tie-in with this year’sTulllamore Show taking place on Sunday, August 10th."

A total of 60 animals from both the Liss and Lisduff herds have been catalogued for the Centenary Sale. These comprise: 50 elite heifers and 10 select bulls.

The sale will be a live video auction, starting at 3:30 pm sharp in Liss. Live bids will be taken by auctioneer Denis Barrett on the day while online bidding will be facilitated live on Marteye.

Leo McEnroe again:

“Fifteen of the heifers are due to calve later in the autumn. A selection of top Red Angus bloodlines will be made available in the sale.”

Significant numbers of visitors are expected to make their way from Northern Ireland to Co Meath for the Centenary event.”

John McEnroe added. “All the cattle entered for the sale are eligible for export. And we will be happy to liaise with all buyers from Northern Ireland, where this matter is concerned."

Stock scheduled for sale can be viewed on both farms from 9.30am that morning. They can also be viewed, by appointment, on the previous Sunday: August 3rd.

So what makes the stock within the Liss and Lisduff herds so valuable? Obviously pedigrees are very important in this regard, pedigrees that have been carefully selected over generations to achieve the quality in the cattle that can be seen today. Proof of the quality can be seen by the vast number of bulls that have gone into AI stations from both herds in the last number of years.

Adding to the heightened interest in the Centenary Sale has been the recent success achieved by Liss and Lisduff bloodlines at a number of Ireland’s most important show venues. Most notably in Tullamore show with Liss winning the Overall Angus champion with Liss Kim S641 in 2022 and again with lot 6 in the sale Liss Minree Z285 in 2024. Lisduff cattle have also flourished in the main stage with Lisduff Dream On X955 crowned Male Champion in Tullamore show in 2023.

Another, very positive addition to the breeding line-up within the Lisduff herd has been the recent acquisition of the elite young bull: RettiesLerendezvous X208 ET.

“I brought him over from Scotland,” Leo explained. “He is a bull with tremendous breeding potential.”

This is a unique opportunity to purchase females from the Liss herd with the herd rarely selling breeding females. There are some interesting and outcross genetics on offer with progeny sired from 11 different sires across 12 different Liss cow families.

Meanwhile demand for pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeding stock continues to grow across the island of Ireland.

“The recent Mogeely sale saw an average price paid of €7,700 with eleven of the animals exceeding a five figure sale price.

“It was an Irish record. Significantly, many of these animals can trace their bloodlines back to the Liss and Lisduff herds, as can be seen with Lisduff Lucy Y021 selling for €15,200 and top price on the day of €20,800 for MogeelyMiylo, daughter of Liss Miylo G863."

Leo concluded: “There will be a selection of breeding stock to meet all needs at the August 9th event.”

Liss Angus is located at Liss, Oldcastle, Co Meath, A82 HV20. John McEnroe 0035386 6108249.

Lisduff Angus is located at Maghera, Virginia Co Cavan, A82 PF25. Leo McEnroe 0035386 6384072.