With over 16,000 birds competing Cairan McVeigh from the Eastway HPS in Belfast recorded velocity 1823ypm to win 1st Open NIPA with his Champion Justice. At Roscrea the second time with over 18,000 birds competing the 1st Open NIPA position was won by Gordon Bros & Sons from Killyleagh Central recording velocity 1988ypm.

1st Roscrea YB Saturday 10th August 2024 – Liberated at 8.45am in a SW wind.

NIPA Open 1st Roscrea 481/16,479 – 1-1C Ciaran McVeigh Eastway 1823, 2-1D M McManus Glen 1819, 3-1G O Markey Ballyholland 1818, 4-2C M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1816, 5-1F Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1811, 6-2G O Markey 1810, 7-3G O Markey 1810, 8-4G O Markey 1810, 9-2D C Rooney & Sons Dromara 1809, 10-3D H Jennings & Sons Hills & Maze 1808, 11-4D J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1808, 12-1E Kelly Bros Armagh 1807, 13-2E Kelly Bros 1804, 14-3E A & R Neill Edgarstown 1803, 15-4E Thompson & Lunn Newry City Inv 1803, 16-5E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1802, 17-3C W R McClean Carrick Soc 1802, 18-6E D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1802, 19-4C J Burrows Eastway 1801, 20-7E D C & P McArde 1800.

NIPA Section A 1st Roscrea 40/1298 – B Morgan Coalisland & District 1717, 1717, 1716, G & G Armour Coalisland & District 1707, B Morgan 1703, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1696, B Morgan 1695, H & J Devlin Coalisland & District 1693, B Morgan 1692, 1682.

Coalisland & District 13/555 – B Morgan 1717, 1717, 1716, G & G Larmour 1707, B Morgan 1703, 1695.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/458 – M & J Howard & Son 1669, B & D Coyle 1658, 1658, M & J Howard & Son 1658, B & D Coyle 1657, 1656. =

Cookstown Social 5/148 – G & S Smith 1696, 1609, Billy McConnell 1590, 1588, 1587, G & S Smth 1586.

Dungannon & District 5/60 – B Loughran 1421, E Bleeks 1307, 1307, 1307, G & H Boyd 1762, W Lecky 1182.

Windsor Social 7/173 – K Glass 1641, Y Scott & Son 1633, K Glass 1633, 1631, 1631, R & J Parke 1605.

NIPA Section B 1st Roscrea 67/2153 – Fleming Bros Crumlin & District 1760, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1738, R & S Hope Crumlin & Ditrict 1732, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1730, 1718, 1717, A Darragh Cullybackey 1716, Young McManus & Sons 1716, 1715, Magill & Lavery Muckamore 1715.

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/288 – J Smyth & Son 1738, Young McManus & Sons 1730, 1718, 1717, 1716, 1715.

Ballymoney HPS 10/357 – D & H Stuart 1699, J Connolly 1688, J Hutchinson & Son 1669, Young & Gibson 1650, J Hutchinson & Son 1650, D Dixon 1641.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/90 –1st Young & Gibson 1650, 2nd W Rodgers 1488, 3rd J Gage 1412, 4th L Neill 1369, 5th S Torrens 1319.

Broughshane & District 2/73 – Marc Neilly 1707, 1673, 1663, 1662, John Getty 1616, 1601.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/180 – Blair & Rankin 1664, 1663, J Eagleson & Sons 1655, 1655, Blair & Rankin 1649, 1648.

Cullybackey HPS 11/332 – A Darragh 1716, 1676, 1652, G Gibson 1632, A Darragh 1624, 1623.

Crumlin & District 5/144 – Fleming Bros 1760, R & S Hope 1732, Sefton Thompson 1704, McConville Bros 1690, Fleming Bros 1689, R & S Hope 1681.

Kells & District HPS 4/132 – H Turkington 1688, A Barkley & Son 1680, 1679, 1671, Gregg Bros 1656, 1655. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1604, A Barkley & Son 1583, 1553.

Muckamore HPS 7/306 – Knocker & Bill 1738, Magill & Lavery 1715, S & N Maginty 1711, 1706, Knocker & Bill 1673, S & N Maginty 1671.

Randalstown HPS 6/174 – J McNeill & Son 1648, N Percy & Son 1632, Stewart Bros 1606, N Percy & Son 1599, 1593, Stewart Bros 1591.

Rasharkin &District HPS - 4/90 H Cubitt 1656, W & J McClean 1630, H Cubitt 1614, W & J McClean 1610, A C & T Tweed 1445, 1320.

NIPA Section C 1st Roscrea 101/3017 – C McVeigh Eastway 1823, M/M R Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1816, W R McClean Carrick Soc 1802, J Burrows Eastway 1801, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & District 1800, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & District 1798, Bingham & Seaton 1797, J Begley & Son Trinity RPC 1794, Bingham & Seaton 1792, 1792.

NIPA Section D 1st Roscrea 63/1989 – M McManus Glen 1819, C Rooney & Sons Dromara 1809, H Jennings & Sons Hills & Maze 1808, J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1808, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1800, O & M Monaghan Colin 1799, 1799, 1799, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1796, 1795.

NIPA Section E 1st Roscrea 109/4433 – Kelly Bros Armagh 1807, 1804, A & R Neill edgarstown 1803, Thompson & Lunn Newry City Inv 1803, C J & B Ferri Lurgan Soc 1802, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1802, 1800, Kelly Bros 1800, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1796, R Cassells Edgarstown 1794.

Annaghmore 11/426 – P Boyd 1784, G Calvin & Son 1756, R D Calvin 1754, J & E Calvin 1752, G Buckley & Son 1744, W G Neill 1743.

Armagh HPS 11/434 – Kelly Bros 1807, 1804, 1800, P Duffy 1790, 1774, 1772.

Beechpark Social 7/211 – G & P Lavery 1748, D Mawhinney & Son 1717, 1716, G & P Lavery 1704, D Mawhinney & Son 1686, 1683.

Bondhill Social 4/347 – Davy Calvin 1796, 1773, 1768, 1768, 1766, 1761.

Edgarstown HPS 12/527 – A & R Neill 1803, R Cassells 1794, R G & G Donaldson 1762, 1762, T McClean 1744, 1743.

Gilford & District 7/246 – G O’Dowd 1774, Rafferty & Toman 1765, A Feeney & Son 1756, 1753, 1753, 1740.

Laurelvale 6/176 – Alan Craig 1711, 1665, 1659, M Milligan & Son 1630, C Brown 1612, 1588.

Loughgall 7/274 – D C & P McArdle 1802, 1800, 1764, 1764, 1763, 1751.

Lurgan Social 17/646 – C J & B Ferris 1802, S Curran 1788, 1787, D Carville & Son 1766, Keelie Wright 1759, S Curran 1747.

Markethill HPS 6/175 – Humphries & Baird 1780, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1757, Humphries & Baird 1749, 1744, 1726, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1712.

Monaghan HPS 7/306 – Keith Allister 1694, 1693, 1692, 1692, 1668, 1667.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/170 – J Whitten & Son 1744, B Creaney 1744, J Whitten & Son 1723.

Meadows 5/200 – H T & J Larkin 1774, Larkin Bros 1772, G Douglas 1753, M McCabe 1747, G Douglas 1741, Larkin Bros 1741.

NIPA Section F 1st Roscrea 63/1832 – Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1811, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1790, Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1789, 1789, J Orr Newtownards 1781, D Grieves Killyleagh & District 1778, 1778, 1777, 1777, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1777.

NIPA Section G 1st Roscrea 38/1757 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1818, 1810, 1810, 1810, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1800, A McAteer Ballyholland 1790, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1786, 1785, 1785, 1784.

NIPA Section H 1st Roscrea 76/1795 – N Murray Londonderry 1518, Paddy McNulty Foyle 1514, C & C Reid Mourne & District 1513, David Booth Mourne & District 1512, 1512, C & C Reid 1511, David Booth 1511, C & C Reid 1511, 1511, David Booth 1510.

Amelia Earhart 7/74 – Jimmy Quigley 1507, 1506, Mickey Rabbett 1487, Jimmy Quigley 1471, Mickey Rabbett 1456, Noel Doherty 1447.

Derry & District 15/327 – Payne & McConomy 1510, A McCrudden 1509, 1508, 1508, D Canning 1505, J Diamond 1491.

Foyle RPS 9/182 – Paddy McNulty 1514, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1499, 1499, 1486.

Limavady 9/198 – A Boyd 1487, J McArthur 1487, L Miller 1477, J McArthur 1455, R Witherow 1451, J McArthur 1447.

Londonderry RPS 5/74 – N Murray 1518, L Flanagan & Son 1508, 1504, N Murray 1496, 1471, 1463.

Maiden City 13/274 – P McLaughlin 1500, 1476, 1469, Concannon Bros 1468, P McLaughlin 1467, 1465.

Mourne & District HPS 4/397 – C & C Reid 1513, D Booth 1512, 1512, C & C Reid 1511, D Booth 1511, C & C Reid 1511.

Omagh & District 2/61 – A Kelly 1481, B Gaongen 1473, A Kelly 1471, 1470, B Gaongen 1440, 1435.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – Freddie Patterson 1487.

NIPA - Mid Antrim Combine Roscrea 10/08/24

Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill best from 1st Roscrea race.

The third young bird race of the season was flown from Roscrea in County Tipperary on Saturday 10th August. Birds were liberated at 8.45am in south westerly winds. Ahoghill fanciers Jimmy Smyth & Son had the best bird in the local area on 1738 and topped the Mid Antrim Combine for the third time this season. Jimmy's chequer cock sitting eggs timed at 11.11am flying 144 miles to the loft was purchased in a kit from Mark Milliken of Rasharkin. Another top result for Jimmy who topped the Combine from Fermoy old birds and a fortnight ago in the opening young bird race from Kilbeggan were the loft took 1st & 2nd Combine and 1st & 2nd Section.

Next best were Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill who had an outstanding result timing 13 birds in the top 25 of the Combine including 2nd, 3rd & 4th on 1730, 1718 & 1717. Their first and third birds are nestmates, sire is a Vandenbrande cock and he's the g'sire to the Irish South Road Federation young bird of the year last season, and the ISRF old bird of the year this year. Dam was a top racing hen, a winner of 1st Section Fermoy and 1st Section & 9th Open Nipa Corrin 21930b. She is bred from a direct Gert Heylen cock and a daughter of Danny Dixons 'Champion Heartbreaker' Their second bird is bred from a pair of Henk Simonsz pigeons and is a full brother to 4th Section Rosscarbery Inland National.

Alan Darragh was best in Cullybackey and placed 5th Combine on 1716 and completed a hat trick of club wins. Marc Neilly also made it a hat trick of wins in Broughshane on 1707. This week's winner a cheq hen is bred from a Van den Brande cock from Bertie Blair, the best of Paddy and William McManus's breeding and the dam from Johnny Simpson given to Marc when Johnny retired from the sport. Henry Turkington with best in Kells & District with a blue hen clocked at 11.15am. Sire was a cock from Delaney's O'Roory Hill Stud and dam a hen from the late Sammy Rodney.

Bertie Blair won Ballymena & District for the third week on the trot on 1664. This week's winner a blue hen is nestmate to the opening young bird race winner that finished 3rd Combine and Section. Sire was from Davy Campbell of Eastway and is down from "The Rook" and the dam from clubmate Martin Graham. J McNeill & Son won Randalstown on 1648 with a blue Sticker Doncker hen bred from a full brother of "Buster' the late Frank Dickey’s Mullingar Nipa Open winner when paired to a daughter of the Causeway Flyer that won ace pigeon in the North Coast Classic one loft race.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Roscrea 43/1047 - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1738, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1730, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1718, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1717, A Darragh Cullybackey 1716, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1716, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1715, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1710, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1708, Marc Neilly Broughshane 1707, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1699, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1690, H Turkington Kells 1688, A Barkley & Son Kells 1680, A Barkley & Son Kells 1679, A Darragh Cullybackey 1676, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1676, Marc Neilly Broughshane 1673, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1671, A Barkley & Son Kells 1671, T Whyte Ahoghill 1671, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1670, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1669, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1667, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1664, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1663, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1662, Marc Neilly Broughshane 1662, Marc Neilly Broughshane 1661, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1656, Gregg Bros Kells 1656, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1655, Gregg Bros Kells 1655, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1655, A Darragh Cullybackey 1652, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1651, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1650, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1649, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1648, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1648.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 259, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 106, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 103, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 98, H Cubitt Rasharkin 76, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 60, A Barkley & Son Kells 37, Marc Neilly Broughshane 37, A Darragh Cullybackey 33.

Mid Antrim Combine Young Bird Knock Out 1st Roscrea. Winners in capitals

N & S Anderson 1557 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1730

A SHIELS 1534 v J Millar 1528

S Johnston & Son 1549 v J McNAGHTEN & SON 1600

BLAIR & RANKIN 1664 v Bye

M NEILLY 1707 v Stewart Bros 1606

A BARKLEY & SON 1680 v G & A Eagleson 1571

M Graham 0 v H TURKINGTON 1688

A C & T TWEED 1445 v Steele & McNeill 0

J SMYTH & SON 1738 v Bye

Smylie Bros 1486 v K & K KERNOHAN & SONS 1609

J Getty 1616 v D DIXON 1641

F Barkley 0 v N PERCY & SON 1632

W McFetridge 0 v A DARRAGH 1716

GREGG BROS 1656 v J Balmer 1594

J EAGLESON & SONS 1655 v W & J McLean 1630

H CUBITT 1656 v Bye. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea – M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1669, M & J Howard & Son 1658, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1658, B & D Coyle 1658, B & D Coyle 1657, B & D Coyle 1656, B & D Coyle 1655, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1653, T & J McDonald 1653, T & J McDonald 1653, M & J Howard & Son 1642, K Glass Windsor Soc 1641, M & J Howard & Son 1637, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1633, K Glass 1633, K Glass 1631, K Glass 1631, T & J McDonald 1628, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1627, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1611, 1610, 1609, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1605, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1602, L Hanson & Son 1600.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Roscrea – N Murray Londonderry 1518, Paddy McNulty Foyle 1514, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1510, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1509, 1508, 1508, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1508, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1507, 1506, D Canning Derry & Dist 1505, L Flanagan & Son 1504, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1500, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1499, 1499, N Murray 1496, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1491, Mickey Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1487, Paul Maxwell J City of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea – N Murray Londonderry 1518, Paddy McNulty Foyle 1514, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1510, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1509, 1508, 1508, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1508, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1507, 1506, D Canning Derry & Dist 1505, L Flanagan & Son 1504, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1500, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1499, 1499, N Murray 1496, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1491< Ferddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1487, Mickey Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1487, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1486.

2nd Roscrea YB Saturday 17th August 2024 – Liberated at 10.30am in a Lt SW wind

NIPA 2nd Roscrea Open 585 – 18,479 – 1-1F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1988, 2-1G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1975, 3-1D D Aiken Dromara 1961, 4-2D D Aiken 1961, 5-3D C Rooney & Sons Dromara 1956, 6-2F T & G Black Downpatrick 1947, 7-4D M Russell Dromara 1947, 8-3F Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1941, 9-4F Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1941, 10-5F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1940, 11-2G W Chambers Newry & Dist 1940, 12-5D W White & Son Harmony 1937, 13-6F McCartan & Woodsides 1934, 14-6D C Rooney & Sons 1934, 15-3G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1944, 16-4G Owen Markey 1932, 17-5G J F McCabe & Son 1932, 18-6G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1932, 19-7D J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1932, 20-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1932.

NIPA Section A 2nd Roscrea 41/1248 – B Morgan Coalisland & District 1858, 1802, R McElhatton Coalisland & District 1789, W & J McClean Rasharkin & Dist 1771, B & D Coyle Colraine Prem 1770, 1765, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1760, B Morgan 1759, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1751, K Murphy Coalisland & District 1751.

Coalisland & District 13/530 – B Morgan 1858, 1802, P McElhatton 1789, B Morgan 1759, K Murphy 1751, B Morgan 1747.

Coleraine Premier HPS 18/586 – B & D Coyle 1770, 1765, J Hanson 1760, R McAlary 1751, M & J Howard & Son 1748, J Hanson 1745.

Cookstown Social 4/92 – G Marshall 1709, 1684, Billy McConnell 1653, G & S Smith 1727, 1626, G Marshall 1621.

Dungannon & District 4/46 – J & J Sampson 1669, G & H Boyd 1659, J & J Sampson 1629, G & H Boyd 1624, W Lecky 1607, 1584.

Windsor Social 6/159 – T Scott & Son 1757, Kenny Glass 1671, 1656, Mervyn Simpson 1654, Kenny Glass 1627, 1627.

NIPA Section B 2nd Roscrea 83/2527 – Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1860, 1859, 1859, 1859, 1858, 1858, 1857, T Whyte Ahoghill 1844, J Smyth & Son Ahghill 1844, Magill & Lavery Muckamore 1842.

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/231 – T Whyte 1844, J Smyth & Son 1844, Young McManus & Sons 1827, J Smyth & Son 1823, Young McManus & Sons 1800, J Smyth & Son 1777.

Ballymoney HPS 15/453 – D & H Stuart 1781, 1767, R McCook 1766, C Henry 1729, R McCook 1722, J Connolly 1712.

Broughshane & District 2/60 – M Neilly 1751, 1746, 1725, J Getty 1708, 1699, 1698.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/262 – K & K Kernohan & Sons 1778, S Johnston & Sons 1761, M Graham 1759, Blair & Rankin 1758, 1757, S Johnston & Sos 1755.

Cullybackey HPS 13/411 – Gary Gibson 1860, 1859, 1859, 1859, 1858, 1858.

Crumlin & District 7/176 – S Thompson 1786, 1785, D Hamilton 1761, S Thompson 1759, G Grant 1750, R & S Hope 1740.

Kells & District HPS 6/156 – A Barkley & Son 1790, 1780, H Turkington 1769, A Barkley & Son 1759, 1758, 1755. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1759, Gregg Bros 1733, H Turkington 1732, Gregg Bros 1720, A Barkley & Son 1655.

Muckamore HPS 9/313 – Knocker & Bill 1843, Magill & Lavery 1842, Knocker & Bill 1808, S & N Maginty 1790, Knocker & Bill 1789, S & N Maginty 1789.

Randalstown HPS 6/168 – Stewart Bros 1815, 1716, 1701, N Percy & Son 1701, 1678, J Millar 1633.

Rasharkin & District HPS 8/206 – Steele & McNeill 1764, W McFetridge 1782, W & J McClean 1771, H Cubitt 1742, W McFetridge 1727, J & M Milliken 1719.

NIPA Section C 2nd Roscrea 101/3000 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1932, 1931, G McKenna Eatway 1930, M McManus Eastway 1927, M/M R Ereid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1923, Bingham & Seaton 1921, 1921, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1919, 1918, 1917.

NIPA Section D 2nd Roscrea 72/2288 – D Aiken Dromara 1961, 1961, C Rooney & Sons Dromara 1956, M Russell Dromara 1947, W White & Son Harmony 1937, C Rooney & Sons 1934, J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1932, M Russell 1930, M/M S McAllister Harmony 1920, M Russell 1917.

NIPA Section E 2nd Roscrea 115/4645 – G Marsden Hills & Maze 1903, P Dufft Armagh 1900, Rafferty & Toman Gilford & Dist 1894, Thompson & Lunn Newry City Inv 1893, J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1887, M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1887, Rafferty & Toman 1879, 1879, J & H Muldrew & McMurray Markethill 1879, G Marsden 1877.

Annaghmore 11/433 – G Buckley & Son 1846, P Boyd 1805, G Buckley & Son 1602, R Buckley 1799, F & D McNeice 1779, G Buckley & Son 1775.

Armagh HPS 12/477 – P Duffy 1900, John Campbell 1831, P Duffy 1804, 1803, 1762, Ian Blair 1755.

Beechpark Social 7/256 – M Duggan & Son 1667, G & P Lavery 1862, M Duggan & Son 1827, D Mawhinney & Son 1813, S & J McCullough 1794, D Mawhinney & Son 1788.

Bondhill Social 3/268 – Davy Calvin 1822, Stevie Eglington 1801, Davy Calvin 1799, 1794, 1790, 1790.

Edgarstown HPS 12/615 – T McClean 1847, R G & G Donaldson 1826, T Mclean 1806, S & E Buckley 1795, Paul Hope 1779, R Bell & Sons 1773.

Gilford & District 9/269 – Rafferty & Toman 1894, 1879, 1879, A Feeney & Son 1873, Rafferty & Toman 1865, G O’Dowd 1847.

Laurelvale 6/195 – Alan Craig 1783, M Milligan & Son 1759, Alan Craig1755, 1752, 1751, 1749.

Loughgall 9/268 – D C & P McArdle 1848, 1847, 1837, 1763, 1760, 1760.

Lurgan Social 19/664 – J Douglas & Son 1887, C J & B Ferris 1875, 1868, J Barr 1864, C J & B Ferris 1862.

Markethill HPS 8/222 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1879, 1856, R McCracken 1824, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1797, 1797, P McCall 1786.

Monaghan HPS 7/315 – Keith Allister 1742,1715, Peter Tierney 1706, Keith Allister 1682, Richard Mulligan 1657, Gerry Swift 1606.

Portadown & Drumcree 5/150 – J Whitten & Son 1843, B Creaney 1797, J Whitten & Son 1796, 1793, 1791.

Meadows 7/218 – Geoff Douglas 1874, 1874, Matt McCabe 1842, 1829, Geoff Douglas 1818, Matt McCabe 1803.

NIPA Section F 2nd Roscrea 65/174 – Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1988, T & G Black Downpatrick 1947, Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1941, 1941, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent1940, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1934, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1931, 1930, 1929, 1919.

NIPA Section G 2nd Roscrea 44/1844 – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1975, W Chambers Newry & Dist 1940, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1933, 1932, J F McCabe & Son 1932, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1932, J F McCabe & Son 1931, Owen Markey 1931, J F McCabe & Son 1931, 1930.

NIPA Section H 2nd Roscrea 64/1183 – J Thompson Mourne & Dist 1545, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1520, Sean Malone Foyle 1513, B Gaongen Omagh & Dist 1475, J McArthur Limavady 1468, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1465, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1460, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1452, David Booth 1451, 1451.

Amelia Earhart 7/51 – Andy Mitchell 1331, John Healy 1314,m Mickey Rabbett 1037, Andy Mitchell 1024, Jimmy Quigley 857, Noel Doherty 820.

Derry & District 11/249 – A McCrudden 1520, R McAteer 1452, P Hegarty 1371, A McCrudden 1358, payne & McConomy 1351, R McAteer 1311.

Foyle RPS 5/102 – Sean Malone 1513, 1314, 1228, 1223.

Limavady 7/153 – J McArthur 1468, R Witherow 1451, 1394, A Boyd 1382, J McArthur 1365, L Miller 1317.

Londonderry RPS 4/38 – D Wick 1327, H McNulty 1263, L Flanagan & Son 1240, B Freeman 1202, L Flanagan & Son 1015, 959.

Maiden City 12/178 – R McMonagle 1387, J & B Knox 1369, T Rodgers 1364, R Lyle 1342, J & B Knox 1330, R McMomagle 1232.

Mourne & District HPS 4/208 – J Thompson 1545, David Booth 1465, 1451. 1451, 1451, 1450.

Omagh & District 3/61 – B Gaongen 1475, 1429, A Kelly 1421, 1420, 1411, 1405.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 11/143 – Paul Walters 1460, D McGranaghan 1367, Paul Walters 1280, D McGranaghen 1235, F Patterson 1228, Paul Walters 1193.

Mid Antrim Combine est.1978

NIPA - Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Roscrea 17/08/24

The young birds were back in Roscrea in County Tipperary for their fourth race of the season on Saturday 17th August. The birds were liberated at 10.30am in south westerly winds and like the previous three races a fast race followed. Best in the Mid Antrim Combine this week is Gary Gibson of Cullybackey who took the top seven positions in both the Mid Antrim Combine and Section B 83/2527. Gary got seven birds with a light and timed at 12.47pm flying 145 miles.

Around the other clubs and Trevor Whyte was the winner in Ahoghill on 1844 with a blue cock bred by Kevin Rooney. Stewart Brothers were the Randalstown winners on 1815 with a Lambrecht cock flying natural and Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor had the top two in Kells with the winner doing 1790. Breeding is Van Den Bulck from the late Lexie Mullan x Lambrecht. Jackie Steele was best in Rasharkin on 1784 with a gift bird from good friend Danny Dixon. Keith Kernohan & Sons had their first win of the season in Ballymena & District on 1778.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Roscrea 51/1550 - G Gibson Cullybackey 1860, G Gibson Cullybackey 1859, G Gibson Cullybackey 1859, G Gibson Cullybackey 1859, G Gibson Cullybackey 1858, G Gibson Cullybackey 1858, G Gibson Cullybackey 1857, T Whyte Ahoghill 1844, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1844, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1827, G Gibson Cullybackey 1824, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1823, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1815, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1800, A Barkley & Son Kells 1790, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1784, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1782, A Barkley & Son Kells 1780, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1778, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1777, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1776, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1771, H Turkington Kells 1769, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1767, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1761, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1760, A Barkley & Son Kells 1759, M Graham Ballymena 1759, A Barkley & Son Kells 1758, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1758, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1757, A Barkley & Son Kells 1755, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1755, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1754, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1751, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1751, M Neilly Broughshane 1751, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1750, Gregg Bros Kells 1750, Gregg Bros Kells 1749.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 289, G Gibson Cullybackey 161 , J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 141, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 104 , Blair & Rankin Ballymena 103 , H Cubitt Rasharkin 76 , J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 60 , A Barkley & Son Kells 54 , M Neilly Broughshane 37, A Darragh Cullybackey 33.

Mid Antrim Combine Young Bird Knock Out 2nd Roscrea. Winners in capitals

K & K KERNOHAN & SONS 1778 v H Turkington 1769

J McNAUGHTON & SON 1745 v D Dixon 1664

A Darragh 1731 v GREGG BROS 1750

A BARKLEY & SON 1790 v A C & T Tweed 0

H Cubitt 1742 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1827

A Shiels 1648 v J SMYTH & SON 1844

J EAGLESON & SONS 1751.58 v M Neilly 1751.52

BLAIR & RANKIN 1758 v N Percy & Son 1701. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Roscrea – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1770 1765, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1760, Trevor Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1757, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1751, J, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1748, Hanson 1745, 1738, B & D Coyle 1736, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1733, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1728, 1708, S Diamond 1704, B & D Coyle 1697, W & W Murdock Coleraine Prem 1696, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1693, S Diamond 1692.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Roscrea – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1520, S Malone Foyle 1513, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1452, R McMonagle Maiden City 1387, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1371, J & B Knox Maiden City 1369, T Rodgers Maiden City 1364, A McCrudden 1358, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1351, R Lyle Maiden City 1342, Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1331, J & B Knox 1330, D Wick Londonderry 1327, S Malone 1314, John Healy Amelia Earhart 1314, R McAteer 1311.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Roscrea – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1520, S Malone Foyle 1513, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1460, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1452, R McMonagle Maiden City 1387, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1371, J & B Knox Maiden City 1369, Dominic McGranaghen Strabane & Dist 1367, T Rodgers Maiden City 1364, A McCrudden 1358, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1351, R Lyle Maiden City 1342, Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1331, J & B Knox 1330, D Wick Londonderry 1327, S Malone 1314, John Healy Amelia Earhart 1314, R McAteer 1311, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1280.

