Two woman die after separate road traffic accidents

Two woman have lost their lives after separate road traffic accidents in Northern Ireland yesterday.

A woman died following a road traffic collision outside Coleraine. The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, occurred on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm. Sadly, the female driver of the Seat died at the scene.

Meanwhile police have also confirmed that a woman died as a result of a collision on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road.

The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, sadly died at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Collision Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances of both crashes would like to hear from witnesses and those who may have captured any footage in the area. They can be contacted by calling 101. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/