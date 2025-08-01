Tyrone woman launches craft supply business at Clogher Valley Show

Local woman from Aughnacloy, Jill Burton

A local woman from Aughnacloy, Jill Burton, successfully launched her craft supply business ‘Knit Stitch Chill’ at the 105th Clogher Valley Show on 30th August 2025 to help people ‘craft their way to calm’.

She caters for fibre crafts of all kinds, including sewing, crochet, knitting, cross-stitch and needle felt.

After her partner experienced a stress-related mental health crisis in 2024, Jill was inspired to share her coping mechanism of knitting and sewing with others to build their own mental health resilience.

She found that by knitting a few rows while waiting in hospital A&Es, or in quiet moments when her mind was working in overdrive, she was able to keep the worry at bay enough to keep functioning.

Jill says: “You find yourself trying to be the strong one which is a difficult task when you don’t know if your loved one will be alive at the end of the day. When you’re constantly prioritising someone else it can leave you feeling very low too.”

Northern Ireland has the highest prevalence of mental health problems in the UK, with 21% of the adult population identified with a possible mental health problem, and 1 in 8 young people experiencing emotional difficulties. Jill hopes that by widening access to the therapeutic value of craft, people will be happier and healthier.

From humble beginnings, she has big dreams for Knit Stitch Chill. Her online shop will launch in a couple of weeks’ time and she will be exhibiting at the Quilt Fayre Belfast on 28th-30th August and the Knit and Stitch Show Belfast on 13th-16th November.

Jill says: “I also really want to get out and meet local crafters in person so I’d love to hear from event organisers, local craft groups, and any businesses who’d like to partner for pop-up shops.”

You can keep up to date with Jill and Knit Stitch Chill on Facebook and Instagram and if you visit her website, newsletter subscribers will receive an exclusive discount on launch day.

For anyone interested in pop-up shop partnerships, workshops or party packages she can be contacted at [email protected].