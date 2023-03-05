UAS conference provides perfect start to new arable year

​The event was held at the Greenmount campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)

Grain prices

Arable farmers in Northern Ireland are deeply concerned about the recent slippage in grain prices and the prospect of growing crops using high cost inputs.

A ripe cereal crop.

Robin Bolton, senior crops’ development adviser with CAFRE, attended the event.

He takes up the story.

“Over the last 12 months growers have been able to manage high input costs on the back of strong grain prices.

“This will not be the case in 2023. So, it’s important that arable farmers are provided with a comprehensive update on the latest grain and commodity market trends.

Combining

“It’s then a case of working out how best to manage these developments at farm level.”

The conference has been organised by jointly organised by CAFRE, the Ulster Arable Society and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Robin Bolton again:“It’s important that arable growers are provided with an update on current agronomy and business management issues at this time of the year.”

According to the CAFRE adviser most crops sown out last autumn in Northern Ireland are looking well.

He further explained:“Some later sown fields took a hit from the very wet weather and the subsequent frost.

“But, for the most part, crops are ready to kick on.

“There was a significant increase in the area of oilseed rape sown out last August and early September.

“These crops were sown at a time when both ground conditions and the weather were very suitable. As a consequence, establishment rates were very good.

“The strong prices for protein at the present time are driving the push towards crops like rape.”

Reflecting on the 2022 growing season, Bolton confirmed that Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) had not been as big a challenge in Northern Ireland as would have been the case further south.

“But Take-all was an issue in both barley and wheat last year,” he said.

Approximately 30,000ha of combinable crops, potatoes and vegetables were grown in Northern Ireland during 2022.

That’s down from a figure of 40,000ha a decade ago.

While Robin Bolton buys-in to the principle of expanding Northern Ireland’s tillage area, he believes that squaring this circle could be a hard enough task to achieve.

“There’s very strong competition for land at the present time,” he concluded.

“Grass has become the predominant crop in Northern Ireland. This reflects the relative strength of the dairy and livestock sectors.”

Maintaining a vibrant grain sector

A vibrant and sustainable arable sector must be retained at the very heart of agriculture in Northern Ireland.

This is the strongly held view of Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) seeds and cereals’ committee chairman Mark McCollum.

He added:“This is a message that must be communicated to both the public and livestock farmers.

“Arable farmers here continue to produce grain and protein crops of the highest quality. What’s more the carbon footprint and food miles associated with this produce is so much lower than that of imported alternatives.

“Northern Ireland’s consumers buy-in to the principles associated with total food provenance from farm to fork.

“The role that locally grown grains and other crops can play in this context is immense.”

McCollum made these comments while attending the US conference.

He further explained:“The conference provided a number of speakers with the opportunity to discuss a range of new technologies designed to allow for the more efficient use of crop inputs.

“Last year saw arable farmers enjoying one of the most successful harvests on record. However, growers are now facing into a new season with the prospect of grain prices slipping and all crop input costs remaining extremely high.

“So the issue of arable farmers making best use of crop inputs is extremely important, not just now but into the future.”

The Union representative flagged up the fact that a number of farmers in Northern Ireland bought fertiliser before Christmas.

However, recent weeks having seen commodity markets weakening to some extent.

“It all adds up to a number of growers using very expensive fertiliser over the coming months,” he said.

“And, obviously, this will put real pressure on their margins.”

On the up side, McCollum is quick to point to the roll-over of the Protein Aid scheme for 2023. He believes the measure will further encourage the growing of crops such as spring beans.

DAERA recently announced that the Protein Crops Scheme has been extended for another year in 2023 given the success of the two-year pilot.

Farmers will receive £330 per hectare in addition to their Basic Payment.

The environmental benefits from the scheme including reducing the need to import animal feed and the associated carbon footprint.

The scheme represents an important investment in promoting sustainable and diversified agriculture here. The maximum funding available under this scheme is £330,000 in 2023.

“Increasing diversity within the arable sector will help to maintain its important role at the very heart of local agriculture,” McCollum stressed.

“New technologies are helping to expand the ways in which locally produced cereals and protein crops can be fed to livestock.

“There are also growing opportunities to develop niche development opportunities, where the growing of crops is concerned.”

Mark McCollum concluded: “Developing these opportunities will help stabilise and, hopefully, expand the production base of arable farming here in Northern Ireland.”

YouTube and arable farming

A Lancashire tillage farmer is currently using YouTube as a means of both diversifying and bolstering the income generated from his cropping operation.

Olly Harrison farms on the outskirts of Liverpool. He gave the keynote address to the UAS conference.

Combinable crops, including wheat barley and oilseed rape, are the main drivers of Harrison’s tillage operation.

Diversification has always been part of his business plan, a process that has been helped by the fact that he farms in the very heart of an extremely populated region in the north west of England.

Over the years, old farm buildings have been converted into office accommodation while the acquisition of a nearby holding has allowed Harrison to develop him to develop the original farm house one of the most popular spa attractions in the Liverpool area.

For good measure, he also converted old buildings into stabling, which was offered, on a rental basis, to students at the nearby Liverpool University Veterinary College.

Other diversification ventures have included the development of a sunflower maze, which attracted large numbers of visitors last year.

Entrance to the attraction was free of charge. However, visitors were encouraged to donate to a charity working in Ukraine.

In addition, Harrison sold ‘virtual’ bunches of sunflowers online: this time to aid a cancer charity

Working with charities has been a hallmark of his overarching commitment, which is focussed on communicating a strong ‘agri-focussed’ message to the public at large.

He explained:“The sunflower plants provided a valuable food source for birds during the winter months. So we set up a ‘just giving’ page on our website.

“Utilising the farm to deliver a public good has always been a priority for me.”

But it was the initial Covid-19 lockdown that was to give Harrison his big ‘media break’.

He was selected by the BBC to relate the developments taking place within his own business as the pandemic progressed.

Harrison told the conference that a small group of farmers had been selected to take part in the BBC project.

He added:“In my case, the production team had wanted additional film footage of the farm to accompany a particular report that had been prepared.

“They couldn’t get a film time back to the farm on time, so they asked me to shoot the extra video material they needed using my phone.

“And it worked.”

The experience gained by Harrison from working with the media gave him the idea of developing his own YouTube channel: Olly Blogs Agricontract farmer.

He now produces his own daily video blog, which attracts thousands of followers. Moreover, the income generated from this activity has been significant.

To date, it has allowed him to buy a selection of new tractors and sprayers for his core farming business

Where now for grain prices?

Wheat prices at just short of £250/t could be the new norm for the market, according to Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) economics and analysis director David Eudall.

He also spoke at the UAS event.

According to the AHDB representative grain markets are very much dictated by supply and demand.

But these factors can be crystallised into one very fundamental indicator: the stocks to use ratio.

He further explained: “Currently this figure is sitting at around 19%.

" This is an historically low value, which would point to the potential for grain market prices to increase somewhat over the coming months.

“The grain produced last year is now, for the most part, through the system.

"And the market is looking towards the harvest of 2023.”

Eudall is predicting a severe weather event or a political development taking place in the northern hemisphere over the coming spring months, the impact of which will have a strengthening effect on grain markets.

He continued:“It’s unlikely that the price peaks of 2022 will be reached.

"However, we are looking towards a future that must take account of Ukraine and the Black Sea region not being major export players on world markets, at least in the short term.

“And, if this is the case, the scenario unfolding will be one that sees the rest of the world finding ways to make up for this significant shortfall in grain production.”

Eudall stressed the need for cereal growers to factor in a long terms understanding of the risks posed to their businesses as they plan for the future.

The AHDB representative indicated that South America will become an increasingly important player on world grain markets over the current years.

He based this assertion on a number of factors, including land availability and the ongoing impact of climate change, adding:

“Farmers in Brazil can grow three crops of maize annually. And the current prospects for maize production in that country are extremely positive.

“In contrast, drought is impacting on Argentine crop production at the present time.”

Here in Europe, the harvest prospects for the current season are well down, relative to the output secured in 2022.

“Winter planting rates are well down in Ukraine, across all crops,” said Eudall.

“In Russia the latest 2023 grain harvest prediction has come in at 84.8Mt, down from the 100mt figure of 2022.

He concluded:“We are about to reach a tipping point, where northern hemisphere grain prospects for 2023 are concerned.