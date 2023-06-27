The day kicks off at Thompsons, Belfast where we will be gathering up for a visit round Belfast Port to gain an insight to what’s involved in supplying the NI animal feed market.

The trip then move on to Mash Direct, Comber where after lunch they will be hearing how the Hamilton family have successfully built up their own brand of tasty award-winning products and how they have expanded their farming enterprise to meet growing demand.

The final part of the day will be hosted at AFBI Crossnacreevy for a tour of variety and research trials, before finishing off with a delicious BBQ.

Gary Adams and Martin Hamilton of Mash Direct getting ready to host UAS summer outing on 4th July. Picture: Barclay Bell

The day starts at 9.30am at Thompsons 33-35 York Street Belfast.

For booking see the Ulster Arable Society Facebook page or alternatively phone Leigh on 07795298662.