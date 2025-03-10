Udder shock as triplet calves are born in one-in-100,000 chance

Good things come in threes – and that’s certainly the case for a Mourne farmer and his local veterinary practice following a special delivery of triplet calves.

When one of farmer Joseph Rogers’ Simmental cows went into labour, he quickly called for the assistance of farm vet Jason Megarity, from Mourne Veterinary Clinic in Kilkeel, Newry.

Jason arrived in time to deliver not one, not two, but three bull calves – a highly unusual occurrence as there is only a one-in-100,000 chance of triplet calves being born.

Mum and her three offspring are all doing well and thriving with plenty of milk to go round.

Jason said: “I’ve never experienced anything like this before and nor have my colleagues at Mourne Vets as it is extremely rare for triplet calves to be born. I have helped to deliver a few twins, but there is a low survival rate for triplets.

“They were all tangled up when they were being born as one was a breach birth and the other two were coming out at the same time, so I certainly had my hands full. They’re smaller than average, but they’re thriving and suckling.”

Joseph, from Old Town Lane in Annalong, has been a beef farmer for 30 years and admits it was quite a surprise when he realised one of his cows was having triplets.

“We had her scanned and saw she was going to have triplets, but we didn’t expect them all to survive,” he said.

“They’re healthy calves and are all doing really well, along with their mum. We’ve had twins born on the farm several times, but never triplets. I’m a long-standing client of Mourne Vets and they’re very good so I was pleased they were on hand to help.”