The Ulster Farmers’ Union and Irish Farmers’ Association is calling for a pause on all livestock imports to protect the island of Ireland from bluetongue (BTV-3).

Infection rates are rising rapidly in Britain and across Europe at this critical time for vector activity that spreads the disease.

The call comes following a meeting last Friday (13th September) between the two farming organisations.

UFU President William Irvine said: “Both the north and south of Ireland have managed to remain free from bluetongue to date, but the threat it now poses for our beef and sheep farms is huge. The disease is causing havoc in Britain, with 46 cases confirmed in England since the end of August. Europe is also under increasing pressure with cases soaring. There have been 700 cases in Northern France alone.

UFU president William Irvine

“Now is the time to act, and we need all livestock imports to be paused immediately. If a BTV-3 outbreak is detected in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland, the impact on trade, both within the country and the import/export market, will have significant consequences for farmers and their livelihoods.”

IFA President Francie Gorman said: “The introduction of BTV-3 onto the island of Ireland would cause serious disruption to live trade for cattle and sheep, and would immediately stop the live sale and export of animals from within the restriction zone that would be established.”

The IFA President has already highlighted to Government, the importance of taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of the disease entering the country.

Mr Gorman said that as farmers we must also ensure we are acting responsibly to protect our animals and the island of Ireland from the introduction of this disease.

He said most spread to-date has been wind borne midges but infected animals, infected foetuses and germinal products can also spread the disease.

The IFA President said farmers should consider the consequences of importing cattle and sheep that could be carrying the disease and the implications this would have for all farmers on the island of Ireland and is urging farmers to pause any such movements until vector activity drops and the risk of spread is reduced.

The UFU and IFA are committed to working together to protect every farm family on this island from BTV-3 and are calling on all sectors of the industry and Government, to take the precautions necessary to prevent this disease entering the island of Ireland.

“We do not want our farm families to experience the devastation of BTV-3 or for it to take hold in our livestock industry and we urge every farmer to help us protect our agri industry. We all need to be aware of how dangerous BTV-3 is to our cattle and sheep, especially when a vaccine has not yet been approved here. Our animals are totally vulnerable to this disease. Please keep an eye on your stock for signs and symptoms of BTV-3, particularly sheep, as they’re showing more clinical signs than seen in previous years.

“By acting fast, pausing imports of live animals, increasing awareness of clinical signs and ensuring high levels of biosecurity, we can reduce the financial and personal consequences of a BTV-3 outbreak this winter and in the years to come,” said Mr Irvine.

If any farmer suspects BTV-3 in their stock, contact DAERA/DAFM immediately. Signs and symptoms are high fever, lameness, inflamed mucous membranes of the mouth and nose. This includes sores and ulceration, swollen neck and head, profuse salivation and nasal discharge. Animals may also appear stiff and be reluctant to move due to swelling around the hooves.

Animals thought to be infected should be isolated and kept indoors to reduce the risk of further transmission. Discuss supportive care and appropriate follow up actions with your vet.

In ROI, due to the similarities/deformities that can result from Schmallenberg virus and bluetongue virus in offspring/aborted foetuses, foetal carcasses submitted for post-mortem to Regional Veterinary Laboratories are tested for BTV.