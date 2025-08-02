UFU and YFCU rally NI farmers to join the UK’s biggest online farming event - #Farm24

The Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are calling on farmers across Northern Ireland to take part in #Farm24 on Thursday 7 August 2025, the UK’s largest online celebration of farming and food production.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU president William Irvine and YFCU president Richard Beattie, will be participating in the 24-hour social media event, which gives the public a rare, real-time glimpse into the daily life of farming.

“Farm24 is an incredible chance to tell our story, in our own words. It’s about showing the pride, commitment and care that goes into producing food, caring for the environment and keeping rural life thriving. Every farm has a story worth telling and now more than ever, the public needs to hear it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farm families are dealing with a lot of pressure currently. From the proposed inheritance tax changes and NAP proposals, to TB and everything in between. Farm 24 is an opportunity for us to come together online, open our farm gates and let people see what it really means to be a farmer and how we are proud to contribute to their daily life through sustainable food production. I am taking part in the online initiative and I urge every farmer in Northern Ireland to join me,” said Mr Irvine.

UFU president William Irvine and YFCU president Richard Beattie.

Farmers are encouraged to share photos, videos and stories from their working day on social media using the hashtag #Farm24.

YFCU president Richard Beattie highlights the importance of young voices in agriculture: “Young farmers have so much to offer, skills, innovation, energy, and Farm24 is the perfect platform to showcase that passion. Whether you’re working the family farm or forging your own path, your story matters and it can help inspire others.

“To take part in Farm24, take a few minutes throughout the day on Thursday 7 August to share what happens on your farm. This could begin with the morning milking to checking crops and feeding livestock, to the essential tea breaks in between. A day on farm depends on many things including commodity and weather, but together, we can make agriculture visible and relatable, boosting our connection with the public and sharing the farm to fork story.”

Join the movement and share your story. Be part of #Farm24 on 7 August 2025.