Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce that Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, was award first place in the UFU’s inaugural post primary school agriculture competition, with Aughnacloy College awarded second place.

The competition challenged pupils to think about how family farms in Northern Ireland can become more viable and sustainable, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation.

Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We would like to thank all schools for participating in the UFU’s first post primary school agriculture competition and congratulate the schools that made it to the final which took place last week. The standard, innovation and research that pupils conducted was excellent, showcasing how they could make two case studies more financially viable and sustainable in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Pupils delved into the competition by highlighting their knowledge in specific topic areas, including soil type, genetics and renewable technology, whilst working as a team. Knowledge is critical in supporting farmers to run a profitable business and it was fantastic to see that pupils contacted their local council, farmers and those that work within the agri-industry for advice on what would work best to ensure their proposal was sustainable and viable, and to gain expert advice on specific topic areas.

Second place was awarded to Aughnacloy College. Pictured alongside Kyla, Catherine and Sarah include judges Roberta Simmons, Steven Millar, John McLenaghan and Julie-Ann Lyle.

“The future of the agriculture industry lies in the hands of the next generation and through this competition, it was great to see pupils recognising the significant changes that lie ahead including future agriculture policy, reducing emissions, TB proposals and feeding a growing population. Despite the challenges, pupils shared their innovate thoughts on the future of farming, recognising what is happening beyond their farm gate and how they could improve farms through alternative revenue streams, diversification including glamping pods, selling produce direct from the farm, utilising natural resources and adapting new technologies. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the future is bright for agriculture.