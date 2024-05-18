UFU announce post primary agri schools' competition winners
and live on Freeview channel 276
The competition challenged pupils to think about how family farms in Northern Ireland can become more viable and sustainable, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation.
Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We would like to thank all schools for participating in the UFU’s first post primary school agriculture competition and congratulate the schools that made it to the final which took place last week. The standard, innovation and research that pupils conducted was excellent, showcasing how they could make two case studies more financially viable and sustainable in the future.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Pupils delved into the competition by highlighting their knowledge in specific topic areas, including soil type, genetics and renewable technology, whilst working as a team. Knowledge is critical in supporting farmers to run a profitable business and it was fantastic to see that pupils contacted their local council, farmers and those that work within the agri-industry for advice on what would work best to ensure their proposal was sustainable and viable, and to gain expert advice on specific topic areas.
“The future of the agriculture industry lies in the hands of the next generation and through this competition, it was great to see pupils recognising the significant changes that lie ahead including future agriculture policy, reducing emissions, TB proposals and feeding a growing population. Despite the challenges, pupils shared their innovate thoughts on the future of farming, recognising what is happening beyond their farm gate and how they could improve farms through alternative revenue streams, diversification including glamping pods, selling produce direct from the farm, utilising natural resources and adapting new technologies. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the future is bright for agriculture.
“In Northern Ireland we have a unique family farm structure, and we hope that the pupils who participated in this year’s competition gained a greater insight into business management, efficiency and how they can continue farming sustainably.”