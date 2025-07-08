UFU 'appalled' over agri bodies public appointments

UFU president William Irvine

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has raised ‘very serious concerns’ with the DAERA Minister that the current public appointments process is preventing farmers from participating in key government agri bodies.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UFU has said that as a result, farmers have no representation, and their professionalism and expertise is non-existent in key discussions that affect farm businesses and families across Northern Ireland.

Last week the Minister announced new members of AFBI, including Xiaohui Chen, David Graham, Brian McTeggart, Bill Montgomery, Thérèse Rafferty, Nigel Scollan, Esther Skelly-Smith, Joseph Stewart, Derek Wilson and Vanessa Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UFU president William Irvine said: “We’re absolutely appalled that new board members were appointed by two key industry bodies, the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, but no full-time farmers were given a seat at either table. We’ve been made aware that several farmers applied for positions on these boards but they were unsuccessful.

“The process to sit on the board of an agri body is extremely difficult and daunting to begin with. It discourages farmers from applying rather than supporting a potential application. Then, when farmers do apply, either the criteria rules them out or they aren’t appointed. How is this fair? Their knowledge and experience is being completely disregarded, and quite simply, it’s insulting,” Mr Irvine added.

“It is essential that farmers, who are very often the main stakeholders represented on these public bodies, have a seat at the table to represent farm families across Northern Ireland. Their presence is needed to have a farmer’s viewpoint and direct input, to create balanced discussions. Especially when farm families and their businesses are the ones impacted by the decisions made. It’s critical that this issue is addressed with urgency and the UFU will act to ensure it gets resolved.”