UFU Ards group focus

​Although it may not seem much like summer, the winter season in the UFU Ards group has ended for another year.

​The Ards group have had a varied winter programme in 2023 and 2024, it was great to catch up with familiar faces and even several new faces appearing throughout the year!

In November we joined with other county groups to hear from Norman Fulton on the future of agri payments. With literally standing room only, Norman presented comprehensively on thoughts and plans for the future.

In December we were pleased to hold our popular Christmas breakfast in Harrsions of Greyabbey. The food was excellent, and everyone enjoyed the catchup with friends.

Jay Warden, Ards Group Chairman

We then had the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president John McLenaghan with us for our AGM in February which again was a very informative evening, and it gave members the opportunity to discuss issues they were facing at local levels but also question the UFU on areas that they were focusing on. At that meeting Jay Warden, Bangor and Six Road Ends Branch, was elected as group chairman and Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee Branch, elected as vice chairman. This replaced outgoing chairman Sam Chesney. The Ards group wish to thank Sam for his contribution and commitment over the last two years and wish Jay and Philip the very best for their term.

The winter season finished off with our Annual Table quiz at Kirkistown Golf Club. We were thankful to Sam Chesney for acting as quiz master again and have already started revising for next year!

The cereal competitions continue to be well supported at branch level and a special thanks to Fergal Watson for taking the time to judge our group competitions. Local group winner for the recent winter barley was Raymond, David and William Wilson who went on to win the overall Northern Ireland competition. The spring barley, winter wheat and oats competitions all take place this week so hopefully more good news to be reported! We wish them all the best in further stages of the competition.

We will shortly be arranging the winter programme from 2024-25 season. If you have suggestions of what you would like to hear or do, please do get in touch. Like always if you have any queries please call the office on 02891814218.