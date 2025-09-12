UFU attends AFBI science strategy launch

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has emphasised the critical importance of trusted, relevant and independent science in shaping the future of Northern Ireland’s agricultural industry.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy recently attended the launch of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute’s (AFBI) new strategy, ‘AFBI Science Strategy 2030: Inspiring Excellence - Delivering Impact.’

Mr Cuddy said: “There is a vital need for science that directly influences practice, policy and industry choices. We need AFBI as a trusted science partner. Key issues such as soil health and the emergence of new plant and animal health diseases, require robust and locally relevant research and development to support sustainable improvements. This science is also vital for improving on-farm efficiencies, reducing costs and providing farmers with evidence-based solutions. All of which can support farm profitability and make Northern Ireland farming world leading.”

The UFU is keen to work with AFBI to deliver for the entire Northern Ireland economy. However, stresses the need for farmers to have a voice at the table.

"It's essential that farmers, who are very often the main stakeholders represented on these public bodies, have a seat at the table to represent farm families across Northern Ireland. Their presence ensures a farmer's viewpoint and direct input is heard, which is necessary for balanced discussions, especially when farm families and their businesses are directly impacted by the decisions being made. This highlights how we need AFBI to be more farmer-centric and for them to find a better balance between food security and sustainability,” said Mr Cuddy.