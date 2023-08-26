UFU beef and lamb committee day away

Pictured during the away day. Pic: UFU

​The committee were welcomed by the lovely family, Hannah, Chloe and John Kingham. John Kingham is farm manager of Tateetra and Rathore Farms. The farming enterprise is 1,000 acres based around Castletown near Dundalk, Co. Louth, and is one of the largest suckler farms in Ireland with over 500 suckler cows. The committee’s visit focused on Tateetra.

John is predominately an autumn calving herd with the farm in preparation for a busy calving season ahead. John sells all progeny as weanlings; his most recent sale saw his top bull calf, under one year old at 638kg, make €5,300. Bulls at the sale averaged €2,800.

The farm uses a paddock system for grazing and a mix of multi species swards. The calving shed is set up with 25 calving pens and the main cow housing beds the cattle on peat. The farm has over 20 bulls consisting of a mix of pedigree breeds and hybrid bulls. The committee got a tour of the shed buildings followed by a tour in the feeding trailer around the farm.