UFU Board award new prestigious CAFRE Bursary for production horticulture

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) vegetable and top fruit committees welcome the UFU Board decision to sponsor a new production horticulture Bursary for CAFRE students.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy commented: “The UFU work tirelessly for our members and the wider horticulture industry. This new UFU bursary for production horticulture presents an amazing opportunity for the next generation of driven, passionate students to be part of a bright and successful local horticulture industry.”

The UFU have been working closely with members, industry and CAFRE highlighting how horticulture and in particular production horticulture has made an important contribution to the Northern Ireland economy, the environment and our human health.

UFU and our members have passionately lobbied DAERA seeking commitment to drive the sector forward with needed valued and meaningful support. UFU welcome the commitment from DAERA to help double the output of the horticulture sector. UFU and the industry look forward to learning the details of the new support package.

Key elements known about the new support package to-date include: Subsector Growth Groups, along with a Growers Academy and an Innovation Support Scheme.

It is the UFU understanding the Subsector Growth Groups will aim to increase productivity by providing specialist agronomy and business development professional advice to participants encouraging all to share information and explore market opportunities collectively. The aim UFU understand will help the growers develop business specific growth plans to help them meet targets over a four-year implementation period.

A Growers Academy will be a new platform striving to provide the opportunity for younger growers and or new growers to attend professional development training and activities, including bespoke events for the differing sectors within horticulture that will allow participants to gain the knowledge and develop skills which they require to start a horticulture enterprise or increase their horticulture businesses’ profitability and sustainability.

The Innovation Support Scheme will be designed to encourage growers with viable ideas to invest in new/novel systems, technology, and crops.

UFU vegetable and top fruit committees await the publication of the scheme details mapping out specific support for a vibrant horticulture industry moving forward.

UFU have also recently met with DAERA officials discussing the future of Producer Organisations, received an update on support for the potato industry and had a breakfast meeting with AHDB officials visiting NI.

Date for your diary: CAFRE, UAS and UFU arable conference will take place on Thursday 6 February 2025. More details to follow.