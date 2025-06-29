UFU brings beef and sheep farming to pupils

​This year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend schools’ day was a resounding success, with over 1,700 pupils visiting farms across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This hands-on experience gave young people a unique insight into the world of farming - from the farm to fork message and food production to the importance of supporting local agriculture.

For pupils who were unable to attend in person, the Ulster Farmers’ Union ensured they didn’t miss out by creating a virtual farm tour with Farmer Sam, based in County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, Sam offers a guided look into daily life on his beef and sheep farm, explaining how farmers care for animals, how agriculture works hand-in-hand with nature, the environmental care taken by today’s farming community, and the importance of purchasing high quality, local produce.

Kircubbin farmer Sam Chesney

The virtual experience continues to inspire pupils, bringing farming into the classroom and home, helping the next generation understand where their food comes from and how it’s produced responsibly.

To watch the virtual farm tour and complete the accompanying worksheet, follow: www.ufuni.org (education tab). If you have any questions, please email them to UFU communications officer, Lynsay Beattie, [email protected].