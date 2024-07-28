UFU chats with Sophie Healy-Thow

Published 28th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Sophie Healy-Thow was awarded a Global Citizen Prize for her work in food and nutrition, in New York in May. (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Sophie Healy Thow and C.D Glin. Photo, David Andrako for Global Citizen @DavidAndrako.Sophie Healy-Thow was awarded a Global Citizen Prize for her work in food and nutrition, in New York in May. (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Sophie Healy Thow and C.D Glin. Photo, David Andrako for Global Citizen @DavidAndrako.
​The fourth series of the Ulster Farmers’ Union was launched earlier in the week, with the first episode featuring Irish woman Sophie Healy-Thow.

​In May of this year, Sophie was awarded the prestigious Global Citizen Prize, at an award ceremony in New York for her work in food and nutrition.

She was one of six who were recognised at the event.

Sophie is a Global Youth Campaigns Coordinator for Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, and is a founder of Act4Food, a global youth led campaign aiming to transform food systems.

In this chat with UFU communications officer Tracey Donaghey, Sophie discusses the importance of farmers as sustainable food producers, the different forms of food security and why engaging with young people matters.

To listen in to this latest podcast from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, visit Spotify, and search UFU podcast Farming 24/7.

