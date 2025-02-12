UFU continue to press DAERA for sheep support

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the need for sheep support continues to mount following the publication of DAERA’s agricultural census 2024, which shows a 4% drop in ewes since 2023.

At the end of 2024, the NI Sheep Taskforce engaged in a number of successful meetings with the DAERA policy team, AERA committee and Minister Muir about the need for support. However, the UFU says that despite keen interest from the Minister and the agreement of a sheep focused co-design group via the Agricultural Policy Stakeholder Group Forum, there has been no further development.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “It’s extremely disappointing that despite having various positive meetings with DAERA about the delivery of sheep support for our producers, we are still no further forward. DAERA have cited a lack of staffing resources as to why they cannot progress with sheep support at this time, but this is not good enough. DAERA have a responsibility to support all farmers and yet, our sheep producers have been completely left out of the new sustainable agriculture programme and are set to lose 17% of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall. Sheep farmers have one of the lowest incomes and without direct support the business would simply not be viable.”

The NI Sheep Taskforce is calling for support that includes:

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

- Genetics-based improvements to reduce emissions.

- Enhanced animal health and welfare measures.

- Sustainable land management and biodiversity initiatives.

- Targeted capital investment for sheep enterprises.

- A dedicated sheep research programme.

Mr Cuddy added: “DAERA cannot continue to put sheep support on the back burner. They’re stalling the sustainable development of the industry and putting the livelihoods of local farmers at risk. Sheep farmers in NI are currently at a competitive disadvantage compared to their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, where farmers receive up to €20 per ewe through government-backed schemes. It’s not sustainable.

"We urge DAERA to prioritise the implementation of targeted sheep support measures before our sheep farmers are put under even more financial strain, impacting the entire sector. The UFU and the NI Sheep Taskforce remain ready to work collaboratively to develop solutions that align with sustainability goals,” said Mr Cuddy.