UFU “Dig in!" to life on the farm and in the countryside resource

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) joined forces with Agri Aware to help primary school children understand what happens on farms.

Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

​The aim of the educational resource is to help teachers, parents and guardians deliver key messages, in a simple, yet informative way.

“Dig in!” is a ready-made teaching resource/pack and is free to download!It provides children from urban as well as rural areas, an opportunity to understand life on a farm, the origin of food, the farm to fork story and the importance of farming and local produce production in Northern Ireland.

The resource is split in to four modules corresponding to levels of ability across all stages of primary education, with lesson plans and activities at the back of each module.

The 'Dig in' resource is available to local schools
- Dig in! Module 1 (Foundation stage - years 1 and 2)

- Dig in! Module 2 (Key Stage 1 - years 3 and 4)

- Dig in! Module 3 (Key Stage 2 - years 5 and 6)

- Dig in! Module 4 (Key Stage 2 - years 6 and 7)

To download the "Dig in!" resource, visit www.ufuni.org (education tab) or email Lynsay Hawkes, [email protected]

