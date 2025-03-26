UFU disappointed at missed opportunity for agriculture in Spring Statement
Over the past two days, the UFU president and parliamentary officer have been lobbying Members of Parliament and Lords in London, on critical issues facing Northern Ireland’s farming sector. They have also provided evidence during their visit, reinforcing the need for urgent government action.
“Agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy, playing a vital role in food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. Despite repeated warnings from the industry about the impact of recent tax changes, today’s statement failed to address these concerns,” said Mr Irvine.
“We are deeply concerned by the government’s lack of focus on agriculture at a time when food security has never been more important given the current world events. The UFU urges the government to recognise the strategic importance of food production and take immediate steps to provide certainty for the industry.”
