UFU encourage farmers to consider ‘Farming with Nature’ scheme

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the opening of DAERA’s new Farming with Nature (FwN) Transition scheme, which aims to provide payments to farmers for providing environmental works on farms in Northern Ireland.

However, the Union stresses that the scheme must be practical and it is essential that in time, it also delivers for farmers already managing existing environmental habitats.

Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The launch of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme is a step in the right direction. We advocated from the beginning that this scheme needed to be available to every farmer in NI, so they have the option of applying if it works for their farm. We’re pleased to see the scheme being rolled out for all farmers to consider.

“With that said, it's vital that DAERA recognises the value of habitats already being protected by farmers. Creating new habitats is important, but so is supporting the ongoing work that many have been doing for years. These two elements must be encouraged and treated equally.

“We also maintain concerns about policy contradictions surrounding buffer strips. While DAERA promotes riparian buffer strips within FwN, the new Nutrient Action Programme proposals would mandate buffer zones on certain lands potentially penalising farmers for practices others are being incentivised for. This contradiction is deeply unfair and needs to be addressed. We cannot have a situation where one group of farmers is financially supported to implement buffer strips, while another is penalised for doing almost the same thing under a different regulation.

“Despite these challenges, we acknowledge the much more simplified nature of FwN compared to past schemes which is a positive development. We encourage farmers to explore the scheme and consider applying if it aligns with their farm business needs.

“Moving forward, the UFU remains committed to working with DAERA and other stakeholders to ensure that FwN evolves to offer broader options and support for all types of farm businesses.”

Full details of the scheme, including technical videos, guidance sheets and payment rates are available on the DAERA website - https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/farming-nature-package.

Applications can be made via an online application, which can be accessed through DAERA Online Services - https://www2.daera-ni.gov.uk/AuthWeb/auth/login/DAERAOnlineServices/2/.

If farm businesses require further help or guidance with an application, they can call DAERA’s Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848 or e-mail: [email protected].