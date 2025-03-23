UFU ‘from NI farms to fork’ schools competition

Carhill Integrated Primary School pupils Callum Cassidy, Spencer Laverty, Tily Boyd, Ethan Morrison, Mollie-Mae Faulkner, Jolene Patton and Joe McCloy pictured with UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman John McLenaghan and Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI Joe McDonald launching the 2025 ‘From NI farms to fork’ schools’ competition.

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in partnership with the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend initiative and competition sponsor Asda, are challenging pupils across Northern Ireland to put their creative flare to the test in this year’s schools’ competition, ‘from NI farms to fork’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​What is the competition?

The annual schools’ competition is open to all playgroups, pre-school, nursery, primary, and special schools in Northern Ireland. This year’s theme ‘from NI farms to fork’, will enable pupils to learn how farmers work hard to produce the high-quality food we eat, and understand that for generations, farming has shaped our NI landscape creating different environments that support our economy.

This year’s schools’ competition theme aims to spark conversations among teachers and parents about the significance of supporting local food production, our unique family farm structure in NI and the ‘farm to fork’ message.

The competition is split into five sections:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Foundation level (Nursery, pre-school and playgroups): “From NI farms to fork.” Pupils should decorate the picture “From NI farms to fork.” (male and female template).

- Foundation (Primary 1 and Primary 2): “From NI farms to fork.” Pupils should decorate the picture of “From NI farms to fork” template and what products we produce in NI.

- Key stage 1 (Primary 3 and 4): Draw an image and provide a tagline/slogan to help NI farmers promote their high-quality produce. This could be a logo for a product with a tagline. For example (logo on a milk carton with the tagline, farm fresh).

- Key stage 2 (Primary 5, 6 and 7): How to promote NI produce on a world level. Pupils are asked to create a sustainability body initiative including a logo and 150-200 words explaining how NI can better promote its local produce (any commodity). For example, an overarching NI body that promotes all commodities in NI or a sector specific body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Special schools: Can enter any section of the competition.

Prizes sponsored by Asda include:

- £200 for the winning school in each section plus transport for a class to nearest participating open farm.

- £40 for the winning pupil in each section.

- £100 for the runner-up school in each section plus a Bramley apple tree.

- £20 for the runner-up pupil in each section.

- Planting set for third place pupil in each section.

- Highly commended certificates.

The closing date for entries is Friday 11 April 2025.

For more information contact Lynsay Beattie at UFU HQ (028) 9037 0222 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo caption: Carhill Integrated Primary School pupils Callum Cassidy, Spencer Laverty, Tily Boyd, Ethan Morrison, Mollie-Mae Faulkner, Jolene Patton and Joe McCloy pictured with UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman John McLenaghan and Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI Joe McDonald launching the 2025 ‘From NI farms to fork’ schools’ competition.