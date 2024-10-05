UFU Group Focus - South Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​At the end of June, a number of South Antrim members headed to Tyrone, visiting the processing facilities of Strathroy Dairies in Omagh.

​It was really interesting for members to tour the factory in the company of Patrick and Cormac. Following lunch at the Silverbirch Hotel, we headed back towards Cookstown and the Foyle Foods farm near Pomeroy. Members were given a highly informative tour of the facilities by Wayne Acheson and Andrew Clarke.

In July we attended the Antrim Show, alongside our colleagues from the Ballyclare and Larne groups.

It was great to have so many members joining us for a cup of tea or coffee and a chance to take the weight off their feet. A bonus was the generosity of members contributing to the vital work of Air Ambulance NI, with a fantastic total of £421.44 being raised on the day.

The cheque presentation to Air Ambulance NI Fundraising Coordinator, Bébhionn Hardy by Group Managers, Janette Stirling and Bobbie Goudy.

The Group’s winter programme has recently been published and we would encourage as many of our members as possible to get involved. A variety of events have been planned, kicking off on Wednesday, 9th October at 8pm with a virtual farm tour with Glenn Cuddy, UFU Deputy President.

Other highlights on the programme will be a breakfast meeting hosted at The Shed, Hammonds Road, Maghaberry on Tuesday, 12th November, with Adrian Morrow of Glenarm Estate speaking. We will also be going to the Ulster vs. Leinster rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium on 29th November, whilst our Annual Charity Table Quiz at the Ballymac Hotel on Monday, 2nd December should prove popular, with funds being raised for ‘Life Beyond’.

If you wish to register for any of these events, please call 028 9442 2185.