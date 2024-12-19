UFU holds robust meeting with CVO on bovine TB review

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has met with Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Brian Dooher to discuss his review of Northern Ireland’s TB strategy which was published in November.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At that time the UFU criticised the report for containing no meaningful action that will address the TB crisis that is rapidly escalating across the region.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “We appreciate the CVO’s willingness to meet. It gave us the opportunity to have an open and thorough discussion, and he provided commitment to ongoing engagement with our committee representatives. Mr Dooher explained that the current review is still in draft form and serves as a guidance for DAERA Minister Muir. It has not yet undergone scrutiny by policy developers, meaning changes can still be made. Key themes under review include people, cattle and wildlife factors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU say the current TB testing system has been largely unchanged for over 50 years and NI farmers are desperate for positive change.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

“Our UFU members are knotted with frustration at the lack of grit within DAERA to take a system that has been failing farmers for decades, and to make meaningful changes. Concerns were raised about the lack of communication on research into improved testing methods and UFU members questioned why outdated protocols persist. They stressed the need for a much clearer explanation of the current system’s limitations, and that this information must be used to progress towards more effective alternatives,” said Mr Cuddy.

The UFU say a key issue with the review is the extremely limited focus on an effective eradication programme that addresses all sources of infection. Annual herd incidence has risen from 10.15% to 10.41% in just two months, while animal incidence has risen to 1.158%. Alarmingly, the detection of lesions at routine slaughter has surged to 4.5 per 1,000 animals in 2024. These statistics not only flag a high level of urgency, but prove it is not enough to only have biosecurity measures in place.

“The CVO admitted that wildlife intervention is unavoidable. However, UFU members were frustrated to learn that data on badger populations, locations, and infection rates in NI has not been updated since 2007/2008. Without accurate and current information, decisive measures cannot proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Dooher went on to outline a proposed Test-Vaccinate-Remove (TVR) approach, which is expected to run for approximately one year to gather essential data on infection rates and wildlife populations. If successful, this could lead to targeted culling in areas with high disease burdens. However, the CVO indicated that the earliest a cull could begin is 2026.

“Farmers are tired of prolonged timelines, and our members made that very clear to Mr Dooher and asked why more intensive measures, such as those successfully implemented in New Zealand, cannot be adopted now. They also raised concerns about who will bear the financial costs of TVR and who stands to benefit in the long term,” said Mr Cuddy.

A significant focus of the TB review was the dairy sector, with data showing that NI’s standard dairy herd size has tripled.

Mr Cuddy added: “Worryingly, 3% of dairy herds accounted for 27% of reactors in the past year. While the UFU recognises the importance of addressing these findings, our members believe the level of scrutiny placed on the sector is disproportionate and risks damaging the industry unfairly. We also emphasised that the ‘current programme is a testing programme, not a control programme’, underlining the urgent need for a shift towards a strategy that effectively tackles the disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting addressed proposals for a new stakeholder group or partnership, including the Tuberculosis Eradication Partnership (TBEP). The UFU stated that ‘broader representation’ within these groups could dilute the influence of farmers and the agri-food sector but acknowledged the need to include wildlife representatives, marts and others affected by the disease.

“While the UFU welcomes the CVO’s openness, the message from members is clear; action is needed now, reviews do little to help if they are not acted upon with urgency and a determination to make change for the greater good. Farmers have shouldered the burden of TB for far too long. Progress on testing systems, stakeholder engagement, and wildlife intervention must be accelerated to deliver meaningful solutions. The UFU remains committed to ensuring fair representation, transparency, and urgent action to eradicate bovine TB once and for all,” said the UFU deputy president.