News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

UFU is working for farm families

​Behind the scenes at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), the policy team works relentlessly on a range of issues and challenges to secure the best outcome for farm families across Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The vital work that they do helps to create a more profitable and sustainable agriculture industry that delivers for the environment and consumers.

Each policy officer has specific commodities that they manage.

If you are a UFU member, our policy team is there is assist you with any policy related queries you may have.

UFU members gathering at the Union stand at the Balmoral to chat with the team. Picture: UFUUFU members gathering at the Union stand at the Balmoral to chat with the team. Picture: UFU
UFU members gathering at the Union stand at the Balmoral to chat with the team. Picture: UFU
Most Popular

- Aileen Lawson: Environment; and rural development

- Patricia Erwin: Fruit; potato; seeds and cereals; and vegetables

- Kellie Rouse: Beef and lamb; and hill farming

- Christopher Osborne: Dairy; and rural enterprise

- David McClure: Animal health and welfare; pork and bacon; and poultry

- Sarah Morrell: Legislation; and rural affairs

- Alexander Kinnear: Parliamentary

- Angela Scott: Policy secretary

- James McCluggage: Policy manager

Contact details for the policy officers is available online, www.ufuni.org/about/our-staff/. Or alternatively contact headquarters on 02890 370 222.

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionUFUNorthern Ireland