UFU is working for farm families

The vital work that they do helps to create a more profitable and sustainable agriculture industry that delivers for the environment and consumers.

Each policy officer has specific commodities that they manage.

If you are a UFU member, our policy team is there is assist you with any policy related queries you may have.

UFU members gathering at the Union stand at the Balmoral to chat with the team. Picture: UFU

- Aileen Lawson: Environment; and rural development

- Patricia Erwin: Fruit; potato; seeds and cereals; and vegetables

- Kellie Rouse: Beef and lamb; and hill farming

- Christopher Osborne: Dairy; and rural enterprise

- David McClure: Animal health and welfare; pork and bacon; and poultry

- Sarah Morrell: Legislation; and rural affairs

- Alexander Kinnear: Parliamentary

- Angela Scott: Policy secretary

- James McCluggage: Policy manager