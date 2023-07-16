UFU is working for farm families
The vital work that they do helps to create a more profitable and sustainable agriculture industry that delivers for the environment and consumers.
Each policy officer has specific commodities that they manage.
If you are a UFU member, our policy team is there is assist you with any policy related queries you may have.
- Aileen Lawson: Environment; and rural development
- Patricia Erwin: Fruit; potato; seeds and cereals; and vegetables
- Kellie Rouse: Beef and lamb; and hill farming
- Christopher Osborne: Dairy; and rural enterprise
- David McClure: Animal health and welfare; pork and bacon; and poultry
- Sarah Morrell: Legislation; and rural affairs
- Alexander Kinnear: Parliamentary
- Angela Scott: Policy secretary
- James McCluggage: Policy manager
Contact details for the policy officers is available online, www.ufuni.org/about/our-staff/. Or alternatively contact headquarters on 02890 370 222.