UFU keep pressure on DAERA to address TB

A levy on milk and cattle at slaughter initiated by UFU and industry to fund the costs of wildlife intervention as well as biosecurity training for farmers, is due to come into effect this month.

UFU president David Brown said, “For the first time in history the farming industry is able to utilise some of the TB control measures that DAERA has failed to capitalise on in the past. The policy pursued for 60 – 70 years to eradicate the disease has been a failure with the latest TB figures showing another rise in TB incidence.

“Modelling the approach in England which has proven to be extremely effective in reducing the disease burden in all species, as well as increasing biodiversity, wildlife intervention will form a key part of the revised strategy for NI. Given the very high infection levels of TB in badgers, the most effective way to reduce this disease reservoir is through a targeted pro-active intervention programme in hotspot areas, that is selected using stringent criteria. Once infection levels are reduced, this strategy can be replaced over time by a vaccination phase in wildlife which would only be effective in uninfected animals.

DAERA is proposing a badger cull

“The UFU has long lobbied for wildlife intervention and members want effective action to be taken urgently to tackle the disease in all of its hosts. They continue to be frustrated that despite suffering severe emotional and financial losses for generations, the disease incidence continues to climb to record levels. When TB is detected in a herd, farmers are already left to bear significant costs due to the loss of production because of DAERA’s inability to eradicate the disease.

“Moving forward, farmers will be paying for the implementation of farmer education, support and wildlife intervention within the revised TB strategy through the levy. DAERA cannot expect them to finance it any further when their previous TB policy created the need for a new, effective approach.”

