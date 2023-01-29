UFU launch 'Farming through the seasons' schools' competition

Commenting on the launch of the annual school’s competition, UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “This year’s schools competition theme ‘Farming through the seasons’ provides an opportunity for teachers and parents to start the discussion both in the classroom and at home about the importance of food and farming in NI and our unique family farm structure. The competition will allow pupils to learn more about how farmers work hard 365 days of the year throughout the various seasons to produce the nutritious, high-quality produce on our tables.

“The competition is open to all playgroups, nursery, primary, and special schools. This year’s theme relates to the UFU’s food and farming education resource “Dig in!”. Every year the judges are astonished by the creativity and standard of entries received. I would encourage all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools to participate in what is a very worthwhile competition. It provides the opportunity for pupils to express their creativity while learning about one of the most important sectors in NI.”

The UFU is pleased to have the continued support from competition sponsor, Asda for another year.

Ellie Hawkes (McClintock Primary School), William Irvine, UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman, Alwyn Aiken (McClintock Primary School), Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI and Carter Hawkes, (Omagh County Primary School).

Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI said: “Asda has been a proud sponsor of the school’s competition for a number of years, and we are delighted to be on board again this year. It is fantastic to see competition entries grow year upon year and the hard work, dedication and passion that pupils have to learn more about farming in NI. It is vital to continue creating an awareness of where our delicious produce comes from, and this competition is a great opportunity to do so - educating pupils on the ‘farm to fork’ story and ‘farming through the seasons’.”

The BOIOFW initiative is now in its twelfth year and is the perfect partner for the schools’ competition. As part of the prize, the winner of each category receives free transport for their class to the nearest participating BOIOFW farm, and competition entries will be on display throughout the weekend for pupils to view their fantastic work.

Mr Irvine says schools don’t need to be competition winners to visit a real working farm. “BOIOFW is taking place on Friday 16 (schools’ day), Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June and I would encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on the dedicated schools’ day. This free event showcases NI’s world-class ‘farm to fork’ journey and reconnects consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers,” said the UFU deputy president.