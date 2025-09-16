UFU launch Women in Ag Conference 2025

UFU rural affairs chair Heather Patterson, UFU rural affairs policy officer Kayleigh Ashton-Meek and guest speaker Emily McGowan from Millbank Farm.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is proud to launch this year’s Women in Agriculture Conference ‘Cultivating a Healthier Future’, taking place on Thursday, 23 October in Loughry CAFRE, Cookstown.

The headline speakers are:

- Emily McGowan, mixed farmer and shop founder, Millbank Farm

- Nicola Wordie, livestock farmer, Livestock FarmHER

- Lorna Sixsmith, dairy farmer and writer

UFU president William Irvine said: “This year, we’re delighted to welcome a fantastic lineup of speakers to our Women in Agriculture Conference.

"Emily McGowan is a well-known UFU member who brings valuable business experience having founded Millbank Farm Shop while working on her family farm.

"Scottish farmer Nicola Wordie has been a hugely positive influence among the agriculture community by sharing real-life challenges in farming, particularly during times of loss, as well as the triumphs.

"And from County Laois, Lorna Sixsmith, award-winning author of books like ‘Would You Marry a Farmer?’ brings her wit and insight to the stage. Each of these women have carved out a powerful and distinct path in agriculture, breaking ground in their own right and inspiring countless others. Their stories will undoubtedly resonate and empower everyone in the room.”

Since its launch in 2019, the UFU Women in Agriculture Conference has gone from strength to strength and provides a valuable space for women to connect, share experiences and learn from one another.

“Our Women in Agriculture Conference is a celebration of the talent, resilience and leadership of women in our industry. Individuals who play a vital role in producing local food, driving innovation and sustaining our rural communities. The work they do is vital in shaping the future of farming. As an organisation, we remain committed to promoting their efforts through events such as the Women in Agriculture Conference and ensuring that the next generation especially young girls, can see a vibrant and rewarding future for themselves in agriculture," said Mr Irvine.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 19 September and can be purchased via the UFU website - https://www.ufuni.org/events-training/