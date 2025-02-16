UFU lobbying efforts continue to overturn family farm tax
NFU president Tom Bradshaw addressed the crowd at this rally, supported by the presidents of the UK farming unions.
Westminster Hall debate
The Westminster Hall Debate on inheritance tax was one of the largest Westminster hall debates in recent times sponsored by a Labour MP.
Publicly, many Labour MPs expressed concerns regarding the tax changes, however, the Government Minister responded by reiterating previous arguments.
The debate can be watched using the following link, https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/6a2dd581-85ba-47ba-957b-eedc229586ee
Portcullis House
During their visit to London, the UFU attended the NFU lobbying event at Portcullis House. They spoke with MPs from across all political parties and made it very clear about the disproportionate impact the inheritance tax changes would have on NI farm families.
It seemed that back bench Labour MPs recognised that government had made a mistake. However, some believe that this debate should be about ensuring farmers receive a better income for produce.
NI Assembly motion (11 February)
Prior to the motion, the UFU briefed MLAs.
Motion passed - Inheritance tax changes impacting family farms
Proposed: That the Assembly acknowledges concerns about inheritance tax changes impacting family farms; recognises the financial pressures on farming families due to inflation, rising living costs, and economic uncertainty; highlights that DAERA analysis shows that half of all farms, accounting for 80 per cent of farmed land, could be affected by the inheritance tax changes announced in the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget 2024; further highlights that the increase in average land value estimates from £15,000 per acre to £21,000 per acre, as calculated by this analysis, raises the number of farms impacted by these changes; understands that these changes threaten the viability of family farms that contribute significantly to our agricultural output; and calls on the Executive to actively lobby the British Government in advance of the upcoming Spring Statement 2025, to secure the urgent reversal of these changes ensuring the protection and sustainability of family farms.
To watch the NI Assembly on ‘inheritance tax changes impacting family farms’, visit the following link (beginning 2:48.37), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbaT2dim39E.
The official report of the NI Assembly (Hansard), is the authoritative record of the proceedings of the Assembly and can be accessed using the following link, https://aims.niassembly.gov.uk/officialreport/officialreport.aspx