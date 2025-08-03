UFU Next Generation Forum
Linzi delivered a fantastic presentation on ‘personal branding and online reputation,’ a crucial topic in today’s digital world. She emphasised that everyone is a brand and the importance of marketing ourselves effectively.
Attendees learned how to define their unique brand, identify their audience and consistently share their story across various platforms to build trust and differentiate themselves in the agricultural sector.
Linzi highlighted that ‘you will be Googled’ making a strong online presence essential for farmers and agri-leaders alike.
A massive thank you to Linzi for sharing her expertise and empowering our next generation.