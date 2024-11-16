Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) Next Generation Forum engaged in a constructive meeting with DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, to address key issues impacting young farmers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU policy, technical, and communications manager, James McCluggage described the meeting as “purposeful,” emphasising its focus on concerns facing the next generation in agriculture.

“A number of important topics were discussed, including the recent budget announcement and the potential impact it may have on young farmers. Members expressed their concerns about the future of agricultural policy and stressed the need for adequate financial support from the Executive to secure the future of the sector,” said Mr McCluggage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Forum also addressed the ongoing challenges of bovine TB, which continues to affect farmers financially and mentally, while also raising significant environmental issues.

UFU Next Generation Forum members pictured with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

“One of the key points raised was the portrayal of farmers in the media,” added Mr McCluggage.

“Forum members highlighted the need to challenge negative narratives and ensure fair representation of agriculture’s contributions. The issue of Lough Neagh was also discussed, with members stressing that the problems there are multifaceted, and farmers should not be solely expected to carry all the blame,” he said.

Environmental farming schemes were another key focus.

Forum members urged the Minister to consider more practical and achievable schemes that would genuinely benefit farmers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Concerns were raised about the current environmental regulations, particularly around ammonia emissions and planning restrictions.

"Our members are eager to adopt new technologies to improve environmental outcomes but are frustrated by the barriers to securing planning permission for these initiatives,” said Mr McCluggage.

The DAERA Minister assured the Forum of his commitment to ongoing engagement, emphasising that this would be the first of many discussions.

“While we remain hopeful that meaningful action will follow, we look forward to continuing the dialogue with Minister Muir and working towards solutions that will help support the next generation of farmers,” concluded Mr McCluggage.