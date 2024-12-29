UFU president roadshow dates announced
UFU president William Irvine said: “We are looking forward to meeting face to face with our members across Northern Ireland at our presidents’ roadshows. The potential and importance of UK farming and food production is substantial going forward. However, there will be challenges along the way too.
“At the roadshows we will discuss the key issues that are impacting farmers from Inheritance tax changes, TB, planning issues, farmgate prices, production costs, future agriculture policy and tackling climate change. The meetings will be as open as possible so that members can ask questions and make their opinions known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping us to overcome the challenges we face and shaping the future of the farming industry.
“With the guidance and support of our membership, we will continue to lobby to achieve the best outcomes for our farming families so they can continue to produce food profitably and sustainably.”
Roadshow dates include:
- County Tyrone: Monday 13 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm
- County Armagh: Wednesday 15 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm
- County Fermanagh: Monday 20 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm
- County Down: Thursday 23 January, La Mon, Comber, 8pm
- County Derry/Londonderry: Monday 27 January, The Lodge, Coleraine, 8pm
- County Antrim: Wednesday 29 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm
For more information visit the UFU website (events tab).
