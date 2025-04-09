UFU raise over £3k at annual dinner
“I would like to extend a massive thank you to every one of our guests who attended the UFU annual dinner, it is their kind generosity that enabled us to raise such a significant amount for Rural Support. It is testament to the good will of our farming community.
“Rural Support's primary mission is to assist farmers and farm families dealing with financial stress, physical and mental health issues, as well as addressing isolation and loneliness. They have a team of dedicated trained volunteers and are available seven days a week, providing impartial guidance for farmers and farm family members in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. The monies raised at the UFU annual dinner will make a big difference, helping to ensure that Rural Support can continue to deliver their vital services to those in need,” said Mr Irvine.
Rural Support CEO Kevin Doherty said: “I would like to express my sincerest thanks to the UFU for supporting us at their recent annual dinner and to the farming community present for your incredible generosity. Your kindness will ensure that we can continue to help the farming community across NI in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. As the ‘trusted farm support charity for NI’ we will continue to place the farmer and the farm family at the heart of all that we do, and your support will help us build upon a stronger, healthier and more resilient agricultural sector together.”
