UFU raises almost £2k at Balmoral Show

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is proud to announce that, thanks to the remarkable generosity of its members and show attendees, a total of £1,836 was raised for Rural Support at this year’s Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural Support is the chosen charity of UFU president William Irvine for his presidential term.

Commenting UFU president William Irvine said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every UFU member and visitor to our stand, who contributed so generously at Balmoral Show. Raising £1,836 for Rural Support is a powerful demonstration of the compassion and solidarity that defines our farming community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Support provides invaluable assistance to farm families facing challenges related to mental health, financial stress and emotional wellbeing.

UFU president William Irvine pictured with Rural Support CEO Kevin Doherty at the Balmoral Show 2025.

“Farmers across NI are dealing with immense pressure, from the inheritance tax proposals and Nutrients Action Programme proposals, to the ongoing devastation caused by bovine TB amongst other issues. These challenges are not only threatening livelihoods, but are also placing a significant emotional and psychological burden on farm families,” he added.

“Rural Support is a lifeline for those experiencing such difficulties. The funds raised will help ensure they can continue to offer critical services including helplines, financial mentoring, counselling and one-to-one farm business support for farm families across NI.

Kevin Doherty Rural Support chief executive said: “The UFU and Rural Support have developed a strong relationship over many years, rooted in our shared concern for the wellbeing of farmers and their businesses. Therefore, we are extremely grateful for their support and fundraising efforts in aid of the farm support charity for Northern Ireland. Our work is only possible because of the generous support from fundraising initiatives such as this, and your funds will ensure that Rural Support has the resources to continue our vital work, in a time when the demand for our services has increased by more than 40%.”