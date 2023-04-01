Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the development faced restrictions but still managed a steady growth.

Craig joins the membership team with over 28 years sales experience in the finance and motor industries. For the past 15 years, he has built up management experience within the corporate market in the motor industry.

Mr Scott said: “I grew up in Scotland but have lived in Northern Ireland for the past 25 years. I have always had an interest in agriculture and country sports, and when this opportunity came up, I just knew I had to go for it. I look forward to meeting the members and taking corporate membership to the next level.”

UFU recruit corporate membership sales executive, Craig Scott

Corporate membership is open to businesses who are akin to agriculture, relying on the primary producer for their own livelihoods, be that a customer or supplier.

This ranges from large multinationals like supermarkets and processors to the small one-person rural accountants/solicitors, that have a vested interest in the UFU securing a viable and sustainable agri industry in Northern Ireland.

