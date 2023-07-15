UFU reminder on safety around PTOs

Every year people are seriously injured in accidents involving PTO shafts, accidents that are potentially fatal, as outlined by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI). Using proper guards correctly and maintaining them is critical to avoid accidents. The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging farmers to make themselves familiar with the following advice to help keep themselves and others working on their farm safe.

PTO maintenance

- Lubricate the bearings regularly as recommended by the manufacturer - do not over grease the bearing as the excess grease will attract dirt and dust.

The UFU is urging farmers to work safe when doing work with high powered equipment and machinery. Picture: UFU

- Clean the inner and outer sliding surfaces of the telescopic section of the guard daily or more frequently if the manufacturer recommends it - do not lubricate the sliding section of the guard with grease unless the manufacturer recommends it.

- Regularly remove the guard and clean the shaft with penetrating oil

- Make sure that the U-guard on the tractor is in good condition. If it is bent it can damage the end of the PTO guard.

- Make sure that the O-guard fitted to the implement is the correct size to suit the PTO guard.

- Make sure that the U-guard on the tractor and the O-guard on the implement overlap the PTO shaft guard by at least 50mm.

- Make sure that the PTO shaft and guard are the correct length for the machine - the PTO guard telescopic section should be slightly shorter (not by more than 25mm) than the length of the telescopic halves of the PTO drive shaft.

- Lubricate the sliding metal PTO drive shafts as recommended by the manufacturer (usually before starting work and after every eight hours of use).

- Make sure that the button on the end of the PTO shaft moves freely as the shaft and guard can be damaged if the button or the end of the shaft is hammered into position.

- Keep the tractor rear lower lift arms in a position to avoid them striking the PTO shaft or guard when the tractor is turning - if making tight turns reduce the PTO speed or disengage the PTO drive to protect the shaft.

- Keep the restraining chains in place and secure them to a suitable point on the tractor and implement - this is usually near to the O-guard on the machine and the U-guard on the tractor (this makes sure that there is no restriction in the movement of the chains) - do not attach the end of the chain to the lower lift arms.

- If using a bellows type PTO guard make sure that the ends of the guard are held correctly in place at both the tractor and implement, to ensure the drive shaft is fully enclosed in the guard and replace if necessary.

- If buying a new PTO shaft for heavy drive machines, for example forage harvester, mower, feeder wagon or rotavator, make sure the shaft is heavy duty and suitable for the job.

- Consider fitting a PTO shaft with a wide-angle universal joint on machines like balers, mowers and slurry tankers.

- Make sure that draw-bar pins on trailed machines do not foul and damage the shaft or guard.