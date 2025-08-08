UFU request urgent meeting with Infrastructure Minister

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says while the Department of Infrastructure pursues an appeal on the A5 High Court ruling, it still is required to fulfil its immediate obligations and engage with landowners.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the ruling, the UFU says DfI has failed to provide those affected by the A5 with even the most basic clarity regarding the current status of their land and the UFU is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Kimmins to address the matter.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The DfI’s ongoing behaviour is utterly appalling and suggests they care very little for landowners whose livelihoods have been caught up in the A5 project. Understanding the need to improve road safety, many of our members have been part of this project since the beginning, and now, this is how they’re being treated by the Department. The DfI have shown no respect for the farm families who have been contacting us, completely stressed, worried and anxious about what is going to happen next. It cannot be allowed to continue and we urge Minister Kimmins to meet with us urgently to resolve the matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the High Court Ruling, the only communication received from DfI has been a generic letter outlining vague options with no-follow up, timelines or figures. Farming families have been left in a state of paralysis, unable to plan for the future or make essential business decisions, according to Mr McLenaghan.

“Over six weeks have passed since the judgement on the A5, and the DfI has done little to nothing to improve things with landowners. We tried numerous times to set up a meeting with DfI officials since the meeting involving the Land and Property Services on 4 July, but nothing materialised. We were told about plans to communicate with landowners which also did not happen. When we followed up on this, we were told that no contact would be made until after an appeal had been lodged. This shifting of timelines and lack of accountability is extremely disappointing from a government department.

“This request for an urgent meeting is now an opportunity for the DfI Minister and her department to do what is right and help improve the situation before confidence in infrastructure schemes continue to worsen,” said Mr McLenaghan.