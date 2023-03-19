UFU schools’ competition final reminder!
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW) and competition sponsor Asda, is reminding schools’ that the deadline for the ‘Farming through the seasons’ schools’ competition, is Friday 24 March 2023.
The competition is open to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools across Northern Ireland. It will assist pupils in learning about the ‘farm to fork’ journey and how farmers work hard to produce the nutritious, high-quality produce on our tables, whilst looking after our iconic green landscape.
Entry forms have been sent electronically to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools. Schools’ competition templates are available by visiting www.ufuni.org (news and education tab).
BOIOFW is taking place on Friday 16 (schools’ day), Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June 2023. This free event showcases NI’s world-class ‘farm to fork’ journey and reconnects consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers. For more information visit www.openfarmweekend.com.
If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to email [email protected] or contact UFU HQ.