UFU schools’ competition final reminder!

The competition is open to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools across Northern Ireland. It will assist pupils in learning about the ‘farm to fork’ journey and how farmers work hard to produce the nutritious, high-quality produce on our tables, whilst looking after our iconic green landscape.

Entry forms have been sent electronically to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools. Schools’ competition templates are available by visiting www.ufuni.org (news and education tab).

BOIOFW is taking place on Friday 16 (schools’ day), Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June 2023. This free event showcases NI’s world-class ‘farm to fork’ journey and reconnects consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers. For more information visit www.openfarmweekend.com.