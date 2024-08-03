UFU seek clarification on A5 upgrade

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) have written to the Department of Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, seeking clarity on the upgrade of the A5 transport corridor.

​UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The UFU recognise the importance of improved road safety across Northern Ireland. Before the Summer recess, the Minister told the Assembly that he was recommending the planned upgrade of the A5 should proceed.

“We have received a number of calls from members whose farms stand to be impacted by the route, as they are currently unable to make any firm decisions on the future of their farming enterprise.”

He added: "The UFU have asked whether it is an accurate assumption that subject to the final decision from the Assembly, a series of necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments will need to be completed. Crucially before construction work can commence.”

John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president

The UFU is also seeking clarity on the vesting process.

“Farmers and landowners have been in limbo for several years now. We have raised concerns on the making of a new land vesting order.

"Landowners need a detailed plan for the route, the timeline of what the next steps will be and the impact on farm families to help plan the future of their business,” concluded Mr McLenaghan.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, the A5 Western Transport Corridor is one of five key transport corridors identified in the Regional Transportation Strategy for Northern Ireland.

Its improvement represents a significant link in plans to improve strategic links between the urban centres of Londonderry, Strabane, Omagh and Aughnacloy and improves connections to the North West.

A Planning Appeals’ Commission issued its final advisory report on the proposed carriageway to the Department to the Department of Infrastructure on 31 October 2023. Subject to the Minister’s decision, and the successful completion of all the necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments, construction work could begin late this year. This would not however apply to Phase 3, Ballygawley to south of Aughnacloy.