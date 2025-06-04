UFU shares farmer concerns with Stormont committees regarding A5 road scheme

Yesterday (3 June), the Ulster Farmers’ Union presented oral evidence to the AERA Committee and the Committee for Infrastructure at Stormont, highlighting the challenges and prolonged disruption faced by farm families due to the ongoing A5 Western Transport Corridor project.

The UFU says it recognises the significance of the A5 Western Transport Corridor project, particularly its potential impact on road safety and regional connectivity. However, it has significant concerns regarding the scheme's impact on agricultural businesses, land vesting and the ‘dire lack of communication’ from government departments and contractors.

UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage said: "We emphasised the alarming absence of clear, consistent communication from all parties involved. Farmers and their appointed agents are reporting a significant communication breakdown. There are few 'liaison officers' on the ground, leaving landowners without a direct point of contact for their numerous questions and problems. Also, road contractors are consistently failing to inform landowners about works affecting their land, leading to frustration about construction schedules, access arrangements and business implications."

Concerns around the vesting process and compensation were also central to the UFU's evidence.

"Landowners are demanding transparency on the vesting price, with a clear rationale provided by the district valuer. Many have seen their land vested and works commence, yet they are still awaiting any compensation or even a valuation. This is simply unacceptable. We are also deeply concerned about the economic impact this is already having on farmers, with a noticeable decrease in production this year.

“Furthermore, the confusion for some farmers when updating their maps for their Single Application Form (SAF) before the 15 May deadline was significant. There needs to be some form of force majeure provision for these landowners this year, as mistakes may understandably have been made due to the ongoing disruption,” said Mr McCluggage.

The UFU raised specific issues related to planning development and impacts on vested lands.

"We stressed the urgent need for clarity on the planning of essential permanent infrastructure, such as new farm sheds, at an early stage, with the full authority of the Planning Service NI. The current method for calculating process contributions in planning applications, particularly for upgrading or replacing existing agricultural infrastructure, is flawed. The Revised Operational Protocol treats these proposals as entirely new developments. This approach fails to acknowledge that such projects often result in environmental improvements. Therefore, opportunities for meaningful emissions reductions through modernised infrastructure are lost. This creates a de facto embargo on development, hindering both environmental and economic progress.

“The primary issue underpinning all these problems is poor communication. Our farm families deserve clarity, fairness and strong leadership throughout this process. We urge both the AERA Committee and the Committee for Infrastructure to address these critical issues, ensuring that the burden of this major infrastructure project does not disproportionately fall on our farming community, and that our planning policies support, rather than hinder, agricultural progress and environmental improvement,” said Mr McCluggage.