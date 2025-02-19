UFU slam UK government's failure to listen on family farm tax proposals

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the UK government showed no interest on the devastating impacts the family farm tax has on NI farming families and the nation’s food security.

UFU president William Irvine met with Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray MP and Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner MP on Tuesday (18 February), to discuss changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) announced last autumn and set to take effect from April 2026.

UFU president William Irvine said: "The UK government’s Treasury has once again demonstrated its utter disregard for the concerns of farming families following today’s meeting in London. Facts were laid out regarding the true impact that the changes to APR and BPR will create for NI farm families, rural communities and the UK’s ability to produce food. However, it seems to have fell onto deaf ears. In what was a long-awaited meeting with Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray MP and Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner MP, it was clear from the outset that they were uninterested.

“We have repeatedly stressed the detrimental impact these changes will have on the agri industry and emphasised that NI farms face greater vulnerability due to higher land values and the prevalence of sole ownership structures, which limit opportunities for inheritance tax relief. However, it appears that the government is set on pressing ahead with its damaging policies, dismissing all reasonable proposals without discussion.

UFU president William Irvine

"The Treasury believes that the tax exemptions they have offered farming are 'generous' - but this is a gross miscalculation. For the vast majority of farmers across NI, these so-called 'generous' exemptions simply aren’t enough. These proposals threaten the future of family farms, damage food security and undermine the livelihoods of hard-working families who have dedicated their lives to feeding this nation.

"Today’s meeting felt like nothing more than a box-ticking exercise designed to give the illusion of consultation, without any genuine intention to listen or change course. The Treasury continues to push forward with flawed assumptions and ignore the real-life consequences for farming families who will be forced to pay the price for this ill-conceived policy.

"The UK government’s refusal to engage is not just frustrating - it’s deeply disappointing. The Treasury’s dismissal of the evidence put forward by farming representatives is indicative of a government more interested in pushing through its agenda than addressing the concerns of the agricultural sector. The damage this proposal will inflict is not just economic. It will have a profound and lasting impact on the mental health and well-being of farmers and their families, who are already facing unprecedented challenges. This is a government that seems unwilling to recognise the crisis it is creating."

The UFU says it remains committed to standing up for NI farming families.

"We will continue to fight against this deeply damaging policy and will not rest until the UK government listens to the genuine concerns of the agricultural sector.

“NI farmers are extremely concerned. In November, over 6,500 farmers made their voice heard by standing in solidarity at the UFU’s rally and over 15,000 signed a petition which was delivered to the Secretary of State for NI. The strength and sheer determination of our farming industry was undeniable, and it was a historic moment to have the support of all political parties in NI. We have also provided evidence to the NI Affairs Committee, organised six tractor rallies as part of the UK’s day of unity and is continuing to engage with political representatives, voicing farmers concerns.

“This mass demonstration and the overwhelming evidence from industry experts sends a clear message to the UK government that the farming community will not stand idly by while policies that threaten their livelihoods are pushed through. The UFU remains resolute in its commitment to advocating for NI farming families and will continue to fight against these deeply damaging proposals.

"The Government must stop burying its head in the sand and recognise the long-term damage that will be done to our rural communities and national food security if these proposals go ahead. We call on the Treasury to reconsider its stance and work with farming organisations,” said the UFU president.