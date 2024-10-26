Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) hosted a meeting for farmers and landowners affected by the new A5 transport corridor last week (18 October).

The message from the Omagh meeting was that while the need for the new road was fully accepted, it was vital that those affected are treated fairly.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “Our meeting brought together over 150 farmers, landowners and local political representatives. The messages from those that will be affected by the new road was around how the vesting process is being handled, the need for transparency and equitable treatment. We urge everyone affected to take the necessary steps to protect their business interests and ensure they are compensated appropriately.”

Mr McLenaghan stressed that this would be a long process and that all along the route needed to recognise the need to act collectively. He said the UFU will work on behalf of all landowners to ensure rights are upheld and that people affected are fairly compensated.

John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president

As part of that process the UFU launched its recommendations in the shape of an action plan to guide discussions with the authorities as the project continues:

- Record keeping: Landowners are strongly encouraged to document all aspects of the process, including keeping detailed records and taking photographs of their land and any features before work begins.

- Seek professional advice: Farmers and landowners should seek guidance from land agents, solicitors, and accountants, especially regarding the tax implications of compensation. This professional advice is essential for navigating the complexities of the process.

- Minutes: Take minutes during any meetings with land agents or contractors to ensure a clear record of discussions and agreements.

- Development value: There was a strong call for landowners to ensure that they receive the development value of their land, as many in attendance felt that they had not been treated fairly to date.

“This is about fair treatment and the protection of rights. We are not out to delay the road. We recognise it is vital to tackle its road safety record. All we are seeking is a commitment that farming families whose businesses will be affected are treated properly and in a timely way,” said the UFU deputy president.