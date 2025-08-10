UFU support #Farm24 initiative to champion local farming

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union proudly showed its support for local farming and food production by taking part in the nationwide #Farm24 initiative on Thursday, 7 August.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Organised by the Farmers Guardian, the event aimed to spotlight a day in the life of a farmer, using the power of social media to connect the public with the realities of agriculture.

Throughout the day, UFU and YFCU members across Northern Ireland shared insights into their daily work, offering an honest and transparent look at food production and farming practices. The initiative highlighted the high standards Northern Ireland farmers uphold in food security, animal welfare and environmental care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media played a central role in the campaign, with UFU president William Irvine, YFCU president Richard Beattie and various UFU and YFCU members actively posting content throughout the day. These posts were shared across UFU’s social media platforms, allowing the wider public to engage with the initiative in real time.

UFU president William Irvine and YFCU president Richard Beattie showing their support for #Farm24.

To view highlights from the day, followers were encouraged to visit:

- Facebook: UlsterFarmersUnion

- Instagram: @ulster_farmers_union

- X: @UFUHQ

The UFU’s participation in #Farm24 served as a strong reminder of the essential role that local farmers play in feeding the nation and protecting the environment.