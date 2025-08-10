UFU support #Farm24 initiative to champion local farming
Organised by the Farmers Guardian, the event aimed to spotlight a day in the life of a farmer, using the power of social media to connect the public with the realities of agriculture.
Throughout the day, UFU and YFCU members across Northern Ireland shared insights into their daily work, offering an honest and transparent look at food production and farming practices. The initiative highlighted the high standards Northern Ireland farmers uphold in food security, animal welfare and environmental care.
Social media played a central role in the campaign, with UFU president William Irvine, YFCU president Richard Beattie and various UFU and YFCU members actively posting content throughout the day. These posts were shared across UFU’s social media platforms, allowing the wider public to engage with the initiative in real time.
To view highlights from the day, followers were encouraged to visit:
- Facebook: UlsterFarmersUnion
- Instagram: @ulster_farmers_union
- X: @UFUHQ
The UFU’s participation in #Farm24 served as a strong reminder of the essential role that local farmers play in feeding the nation and protecting the environment.