UFU supports NI veterinary medicines supply progress amid ongoing challenges

UFU president William Irwin

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has offered a practical assessment of ongoing efforts to secure the supply of vital veterinary medicines for Northern Ireland.

UFU president William Irvine highlighted the significant work undertaken to date, while stressing the continuing need for a stable and comprehensive long-term solution to underpin animal and farmers welfare.

"We acknowledge the considerable progress made in mitigating the risks to veterinary medicine supply, with initial concerns of product discontinuation now reduced. This positive development reflects the intensive engagement of both the animal health industry and the government. However, even a limited number of critical product discontinuations can still present serious challenges for animal health and welfare, and carry notable economic implications for our farming businesses. Our priority remains to ensure our farmers have the essential tools to manage their herds and flocks effectively. We have serious questions regarding the precise figures on product discontinuation and continue to seek clarification from government verses industry indications,” said Mr Irvine.

"Our consistent position has been that a mutually agreed solution between the UK and EU is the only path forward. Given that practical arrangements have been found for human medicines and other sectors, it stands to reason that a similar approach should be achievable for veterinary medicines. The UFU firmly believes that a comprehensive UK/EU veterinary medicines agreement represents the most stable and sustainable long-term framework for securing supply and should be the ambition of both the UK and EU."

The introduction of the ‘Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme’ and the ‘Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme’ agreed by both the UK and EU, are observed as crucial practical flexibilities that will hopefully aid a very difficult situation whilst maintaining single market access. The ability to continue importing vital treatments like the botulism vaccine will provide much needed clarity and relief to farmers. However, the UFU stressed the need for greater clarity and confidence regarding their long-term durability and scope of all agreed solutions announced today.

"These schemes provide important practical steps to bridge a gap, but farmers and veterinarians require greater certainty for long-term planning. We are acutely aware of the commercial realities facing pharmaceutical companies, where the relatively small Northern Ireland market can make dedicated supply routes financially unviable. This situation highlights the need for continued dialogue to identify targeted support mechanisms in the short term if needed,” said Mr Irvine.

Mr. Irvine concluded by acknowledging the constructive engagement between the UK government, UFU and other stakeholders within the Veterinary Medicine Working Group, emphasising the importance of this collaborative platform for identifying and addressing emerging issues.

"We must continue to work together to secure the future of our veterinary medicine supply beyond 2025. Our aim is clear, to ensure Northern Ireland’s farmers and pet owners have robust, accessible, and affordable access to the medicines critical for animal health and the strength of their businesses. The UFU remains committed to working with all to achieve this vital stability as the current arrangements come to an end later this year. We must ensure that the welfare of our animals and the livelihoods of our farmers are prioritised above broader political complexities, enabling a lasting resolution,” said Mr Irvine.