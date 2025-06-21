UFU technical team delivers practical support for local farmers

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union technical team continues to prove its value to members across Northern Ireland by providing hands-on support and delivering real solutions to complex on-farm problems.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In recent months, a member of the UFU technical team has successfully resolved a series of challenging cases, demonstrating the breadth of expertise and support that UFU members can rely on.

Prevented flooding

In one case, several designated watercourses on a member’s land were cleared after the technical officer intervened to prevent recurring flooding issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UFU technical officer successfully helped a member seeking to upgrade the power supply to an egg-packing facility. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

By coordinating with the relevant authorities, the officer ensured that vital drainage work was carried out to protect the member’s farmland.

Power upgrade sorted

A member seeking to upgrade the power supply to an egg-packing facility received assistance.

The UFU officer helped navigate the paperwork needed to increase power from 170kva to 210kva and worked directly with Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) to ensure the upgrade was completed promptly.

Land access protected

Access to farmland was protected when a proposed bus stop threatened to block an entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer facilitated discussions between the member, neighbouring residents and a local councillor, leading to the successful relocation of the stop and a positive outcome for all parties involved.

£1,000+ recovered

On the animal health front, a member was left facing a significant financial loss after a factory wrongly condemned one of their animals.

The UFU officer challenged the decision, which was subsequently overturned.

The member was paid in full for the animal, recovering over £1,000.

Excessive water bill cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A farmer received a bill for £8,100 from Northern Ireland Water (NIW) after a break-in at a derelict dwelling on their land caused a leak from an external water fixture. The dwelling, which had been disconnected internally, was stripped of lead and copper piping during the break-in.

As a result, NIW turned off the water supply to the farm.

The UFU technical officer successfully negotiated with NIW to have the connection reinstated and the bill cancelled, restoring essential services to the member’s farm without penalty.

These cases are just a snapshot of the kind of support the UFU technical team provides daily.

Whether the issue is regulatory, environmental, infrastructure-related or otherwise, UFU members can rely on expert guidance and dedicated advocacy when it matters most.

For more information on joining the UFU and/or accessing technical support, visit www.ufuni.org or contact your local UFU group office.