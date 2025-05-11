UFU to highlight skin cancer risk at Balmoral Show

Each year, over 4,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in Northern Ireland, with outdoor workers, particularly farmers, among the most at risk.

At this year’s Balmoral Show, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling on farmers to make sunscreen part of their daily routine when working outdoors.

To promote better skin health, the UFU will be distributing free bottles of sunscreen to members and sharing information leaflets outlining the symptoms of skin cancer and steps you can take to protect your skin.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: "We often associate sun safety with holidays, but farmers are exposed to harmful UV rays every day. Long hours in the sun make them one of the most vulnerable groups to skin cancer.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

"Skin cancer is now one of the most common cancers in the UK. By highlighting it at the Balmoral Show, we aim to raise awareness and encourage members to take simple but vital precautions. Many don’t realise that even on cloudy days, UV rays can cause serious skin damage.

"Sunscreen should be part of every farmer’s daily toolkit, just like wellies and waterproofs. Sunburn might feel temporary, but it increases the long-term risk of developing skin cancer, which can progress quietly over time and can be fatal."

In NI, non-melanoma skin cancers, especially basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, are the most frequently diagnosed cancers. Early detection and prevention are essential, particularly for farmers who may delay seeking medical advice due to heavy work loads and access to GP services.

Action Cancer’s senior skin cancer specialist nurse Iona McCormack said: “If you have a changing mole, increasing in size, changing shape or colour or itching, stinging or spontaneous bleeding, please seek advice and get it checked either by your GP or by Action Cancer.

“If you have a non-healing skin lesion that ulcerates or bleeds, please also seek medical advice.

“Check your skin monthly and seek advice on anything changing, non-healing or if you develop a new mole - make sure to get it checked.”

The Agri Health Forum outlines several steps farmers can take to protect themselves from skin cancer:

- You can check it, protect it.

- Use Factor 50 sunscreen – and plenty of it.

- Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.

- Wear sunscreen March to October (even on cloudy days).

- Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin – including neck, ears, and head.

- Wear a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing.

- Seek the shade.

- Take particular care if you have fair skin, moles, or freckles, red or fair hair, or light-coloured eyes.

- Avoid burning and tanning as both will increase your risk of skin cancer.