UFU to hold tractor rallies in protest against family farm tax

As part of a UK wide day of action on Saturday 25 January in protest against the Inheritance Tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is holding six tractor runs, one in each county, in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru will also be holding events in their regions, in a solid display of unity and strength. This activity is part of a wider plan to highlight the detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have in the lead up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025, and the UK farming unions are demanding formal changes to their plans.

While the activity taking place across all parts of the UK is likely to differ slightly, the key unified message is the same: unless the UK government halts its deeply flawed family farm tax proposals, they will damage and threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.

UFU president William Irvine said: “We’re stepping up our efforts once again to overturn the family farm tax, with events happening across the UK on 25 January. I urge our UFU members to participate in their local rally and be part of this collective effort. Almost half of NI family farms could be affected by APR and BPR and we must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue. These rallies are simply the next step, with more action to follow in the lead up to the spring statement.

UFU Deputy President William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Government need to take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences of what the changes to APR and BPR will do, not only to UK farming, but to UK society. Having access to high-quality nutritious food is critical to our wellbeing, and yet, the Labour government continues to play with fire. NI produces enough food to feed over ten million people, six million of whom are in Britain and we export local produce to the Republic of Ireland and beyond. The family farm tax as it stands will destroy our agri-food industry, everything we have built up over decades.

“The UFU alongside the other UK farming unions, are committed to doing whatever it takes until government does what is right for farm families and rural communities. No one is forgetting about the family farm tax, not on the mouth of Christmas and not in the New Year. This only stops when changes are made that uphold our proud farming legacy and the family farm structure that defines us.

“Early in January we will share more information regarding the specific details about the NI tractors rallies and the locations, and how members can get involved.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers haven’t taken this destructive policy lying down and we won’t give up. There is too much at risk – our families, our future, our heritage and the undermining of the very sector that produces a safe, secure supply of British food.

“This date will give everyone that wants to an opportunity to support family farms from right across the UK, to show unity and strength, and for farmers and growers to speak as one in our call for government to stop the family farm tax.

“We are so grateful to the British public for their ongoing support on this issue. The 25th is not just a day for the farming community to show unity, but anyone who believes Britain’s family farms, and the high quality food they produce, deserve to be better valued and supported.”