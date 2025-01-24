UFU tractor rallies WILL proceed tomorrow despite weather fears

A petition signed by more than 270,000 members of the public has been handed in to 10 Downing Street by NFU President Tom Bradshaw and NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, on behalf of the four UK farming unions, urging government to ditch its devastating family farm tax.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said that tomorrow’s planned tractor protests will proceed in spite of weather concerns.

Seven rallies against the farm family inheritance tax changes have been planned across all six counties, with two leaving from the Eikon Centre, outside Lisburn.

Organisers said they are aware of the severe weather conditions forecasted, including strong winds and potential disruptions.

“Your safety is our utmost priority. If you feel that travel would be hazardous, please do not take any unnecessary risks,” they stated

“We appreciate your support and understanding during this time.

“For those who can attend, registration begins at 12:30 PM, with the rallies commencing at 2:00 PM.

“Please stay updated with local weather advisories and travel safely. Thank you for your continued support.”