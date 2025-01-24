UFU tractor rallies WILL proceed tomorrow despite weather fears
Seven rallies against the farm family inheritance tax changes have been planned across all six counties, with two leaving from the Eikon Centre, outside Lisburn.
Organisers said they are aware of the severe weather conditions forecasted, including strong winds and potential disruptions.
“Your safety is our utmost priority. If you feel that travel would be hazardous, please do not take any unnecessary risks,” they stated
“We appreciate your support and understanding during this time.
“For those who can attend, registration begins at 12:30 PM, with the rallies commencing at 2:00 PM.
“Please stay updated with local weather advisories and travel safely. Thank you for your continued support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.