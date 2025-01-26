UFU tractor rally routes

​This activity is part of a wider UK day of action to highlight the detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have in the lead up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025, and the UK farming unions are demanding formal changes to their plans.

NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru are also holding events in their regions on 25 January, in a solid display of unity and strength.

Pictured are routes for the following tractor rallies; Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry/Londonderry. The routes for Antrim and Down will be revealed later in the week on social media and will feature in UFU Watch in Farming Life next Saturday.

Registration for each tractor rally will begin at 12.30pm.

The tractor rallies will leave the starting point at each location at 2pm.