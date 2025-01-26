UFU tractor rally routes

Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
​On Saturday 25 January, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is holding six tractor runs, one in each county (two different routes for County Down), in Northern Ireland, in protest against the inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

​This activity is part of a wider UK day of action to highlight the detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have in the lead up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025, and the UK farming unions are demanding formal changes to their plans.

NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru are also holding events in their regions on 25 January, in a solid display of unity and strength.

Pictured are routes for the following tractor rallies; Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry/Londonderry. The routes for Antrim and Down will be revealed later in the week on social media and will feature in UFU Watch in Farming Life next Saturday.

Registration for each tractor rally will begin at 12.30pm.

The tractor rallies will leave the starting point at each location at 2pm.

If you have any questions about the UFU tractor rallies, please contact your local group office.

The Fermanagh route

1. Fermanagh Route.jpg

The Fermanagh route Photo: freelance

The Armagh route

2. Armagh Route.jpg

The Armagh route Photo: freelance

The Derry/Londonderry route

3. Derry Route.jpg

The Derry/Londonderry route Photo: freelance

